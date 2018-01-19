Tyson Summers' coaching role with Georgia has now been made public

A high school football coach revealed that former Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers is with Georgia's coaching staff in some capacity.
Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb wrote on his personal Twitter account that Summers came down to his high school's basketball game to chat and check in on some of his players. He thanked Georgia head coach Kirby Smart for sending Summers down.
The Darlington School head coach Tommy Atha also thanked Summers on Twitter for visiting on behalf of the Bulldogs Friday morning.
This was news to many, but it may be old news to those familiar with Summers' involvement at Georgia. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Georgia Southern fans noticed Summers with a headset on in the coaches' box during Georgia's game against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.
A screenshot of Summers in the box behind the other offensive coaches was taken and posted to the Banner-Herald's website.
While Summers is, or has been, on staff, Georgia has not publicized his official capacity. Given that he was apparently on staff during part of the 2017 season, he has likely been filling an analyst or consulting role with the program.
Summers does have a close friendship with Smart. The two of them, along with former Georgia offensive coordinator and Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo, all came from cities represented by the 229 area code. The three participated in a satellite camp in 2016 at Buford High School, where they discussed their friendship.
Summers was hired to take over Georgia Southern in 2016 but finished his inaugural year 5-7. Rumored to be facing a one-and-done firing, Georgia Southern elected to keep him to start the 2017 campaign. However, the Eagles got off to a 0-6 start, which led to Summers' firing in late October.
Given the friendship he has with Smart, Summers could potentially be up for Georgia's 10th assistant coaching spot. NCAA programs can now have 10 assistants on staff and the Bulldogs have yet to reveal who will serve in this capacity. Offensive analyst Jay Johnson, a former offensive coordinator at Minnesota, would also appear to be a candidate for this spot.
