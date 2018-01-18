Dell McGee's ready to see what class of 2018 running backs Zamir White, James Cook can do

Nick Chubb and Sony Michel will go down as the greatest running back duo in Georgia football history.
In a 2017 season that culminated in an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Chubb and Michel were the focal points of Georgia's offense. Chubb finished the year with 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns and Michel totaled 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns. Over four years, Chubb ranks second all-time in Georgia history in rushing with 4,769 yards. Michel is third with 3,613 yards.
Only Herschel Walker, the greatest singular running back in UGA history with 5,259 career rushing yards, has more.
But now that Chubb and Michel are gone, a new Georgia duo will hope to fill that void in the long term.
In the recruiting class of 2018, Georgia signed Zamir White and James Cook. White is considered the No. 1 running back recruit in the nation. Cook is the No. 3 player at the position.
Both backs offer something different, too. White is a between-the-tackles bruiser at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. Cook is a speedy all-purpose back at 5-11 and 185 pounds.
Needless to say, Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee is excited to see what both players can do with his position group.
"From a style standpoint, Zamir is a big back who can basically do everything," McGee said. "James is a little smaller but he's very, very good on the edge and on the perimeter. He has a different skill set, so it's something us as coaches are going to have to find the right ways to utilize everyone's skill set."
While this duo enters college with a lot of hype, Georgia still has three talented running backs available on its roster. D'Andre Swift is the favorite to be Georgia's tarting running back in 2018. As a true freshman behind Chubb and Michel, Swift finished the 2017 season with 618 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Rising juniors Brian Herrien (293 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Elijah Holyfield (265 yards, one touchdown) also figure to factor into the running back rotation.
White, however, is seen as someone who should step in and contribute immediately -- if healthy. At Scotland High in Laurinburg, North Carolina, White totaled over 7,000 rushing yards in four seasons. But White is in the midst of rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered during a high school playoff game. At the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, White told SEC Country that he is hoping to be ready for football activities during the preseason.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said White has a lot of Chubb in him when it comes to how he handles himself. White is quiet and isn't prone to "volunteering information." But when it comes to football, White is incredibly competitive.
"All he wants to do is compete and win and run the rock," Smart said. "He’s been a joy to recruit."
As for Cook, the goal for Georgia's coaching staff is to put some pounds on his frame. McGee believes that once that occurs, Cook will be ready for the big stage of college football.
"With time and in the weight program, James will develop physically," McGee said. "There's no doubt in my mind that he will be able to do everything as well."
