Two UGA players receive invitations to the upcoming NFL combine

Georgia already has more participants in the NFL Combine than it did a year ago.
Davin Bellamy and Javon Wims have received invites to the showcase event from March 2-5 in Indianapolis, Indiana, each player told The Telegraph after the conclusion of the season Monday night. Wims will compete in drills with wide receivers on March 3, while Bellamy will work with a group of linebackers on the following day.
Bellamy and Wims were two of Georgia’s most important players in its run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. The two have had plenty of opportunities to perform in front of NFL scouts as a number of them sat on the back row of the Sanford Stadium press box during each home game.
Bellamy finished the season with 34 tackles – the second-highest mark of his career, trailing 51 tackles as a junior – and had some of the Bulldogs’ most-memorable plays of the season. Working alongside his outside linebacker counterpart Lorenzo Carter (who will most likely be another invitee to the combine), Bellamy had the sack to seal a 20-19 victory over Notre Dame in the second week of the season.
Then, Bellamy was faced with unique circumstances a few weeks later as he suffered a fractured bone against Tennessee and played multiple weeks with a large club on his hand. Admittedly so, his production was stymied during that period, but then he returned to full form with some important highlights of the season.
Whether it be his momentum-swinging sack against Auburn or a 1 ½-sack performance against Alabama, Bellamy showed readiness for a professional opportunity. Bellamy announced via Instagram Thursday that he had signed a contract with Evan Rosenberg, who is an attorney with Morgan & Morgan, and a sports agent with Select Sports Group.
Offensively, Wims emerged as a favorite target for freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, and had some leaping catches to earn the trust of the first-year signal caller. To close his brief two-year stint with the program as a junior college transfer, Wims finished with 720 yards and seven touchdowns on 45 receptions.
Wims recorded 70 receiving yards or more in seven games this season and had some receptions that resembled that of former NFL star Randy Moss against Tennessee, Florida and Oklahoma.
In addition to a combine invite, Bellamy and Wims will also play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 27 in Mobile, Alabama. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn will also compete in the event.
Following last season, the Bulldogs had Isaiah McKenzie as their lone representative in the 2017 event, and three players on the 8-5 team made a 53-man roster: McKenzie, Tyler Catalina and Maurice Smith.
The number of Bulldog representatives was expected to be greater after this season after a number of key contributors from the 2016 team opted to return for their senior seasons. Georgia could also see Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, John Atkins, Cameron Nizialek and others receive invites to the NFL combine.
Comments