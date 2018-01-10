Georgia is reportedly losing one of its strength and conditioning staffers

College football's most famous mustache is reportedly heading elsewhere.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman, assistant strength coach Aaron Feld will be named Oregon's head strength and conditioning coordinator. Feld has been with the Georgia program in January of 2015 with the title of assistant director of strength and conditioning.
Most recently with Georgia, he became a viral sensation after an ESPN camera caught his thick handlebar mustache during Monday's 26-23 overtime loss to Alabama in the national championship. Before the championship game, Feld was already a bit of a local and regional celebrity due to his look. He didn't grow the mustache out until his second season with the Bulldogs.
Before arriving at Georgia, Feld was the director of strength and conditioning at North Alabama, and was responsible for all 13 of its varsity sports. Feld also worked at UAB for a couple of seasons prior to taking the North Alabama job.
Never miss a local story.
Feld played college football at Mississippi State. He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He is also strength and conditioning coach certified through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association.
Feld was one of five strength coaches at Georgia and is the first to leave since head coach Kirby Smart took over as the program's head coach. Feld played a big part in each of the strength staff's Throwdown Thursday videos, which had the group participate and finish certain feats of strength on a weekly basis.
Feld's boss at Georgia was strength and coordinator Scott Sinclair, who Smart has lauded over his two years in Athens. One of the areas Georgia's strength staff has excelled in is injury prevention, as the Bulldogs have suffered only one season-ending injury in two years.
“He's been kind of the unknown secret to the fact that we've been very fortunate,” Smart said. “When you look at injuries and how well you've been able to survive injuries and not have injuries, we've been really, really, really fortunate that we haven't had many injuries, and I think that's a credit to your strength and conditioning staff, and Scott Sinclair is by far and away the best in the country to me at that.”
Comments