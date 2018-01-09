Alabama's true freshmen, Tagovailoa and Harris, provided problems for Georgia in second half

Alabama had 21 passing yards as it entered the halftime locker room down by a 13 points.
The Crimson Tide made an assortment of adjustments which led to the 26-23 national title game victory over Georgia, and the biggest of which may have been the signal caller who was responsible for that statistic.
Out went Jalen Hurts, in came Tua Tagovailoa.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had an idea it was coming.
The Bulldogs study tape of each player on their opponent’s two-deep depth chart each week, but even more so against the highly touted true freshman.
“We told everybody at halftime that there was no question they were going to him because they were struggling and needed momentum,” Smart said. “He provided them some juice.”
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had the same train of thought and knew that Tagovailoa had an advantage in the passing game over the sophomore who had started each game this season. Saban referenced Hurts’ passing game as absent. Tagovailoa had collected 470 yards and eight touchdowns in seven mop-up appearances, and that was highlighted by a two-touchdown showing in a quarter of play against Vanderbilt.
Alabama had seen enough of his talents, and despite it being the final game and now a situation of the highest stakes, there was no hesitance to make the change.
After Alabama was stopped on the first drive, the change paid off on the following possession – which was highlighted by a 9-yard rush which involved breaking multiple tackles to move the chain – as Tagovailoa led his group to its first touchdown and didn’t let up. Tagovailoa gave Alabama’s once-anemic offense the asset it needed in order to set Georgia’s defense off-balance.
Tagovailoa collected 166 yards, three touchdowns and threw an interception by Deandre Baker on a missed signal.
All in all, Tagovailoa served as the biggest key, and Hurts was only needed late in the fourth quarter to setup a late-game field goal opportunity for Andy Pappanastos.
“He was a spark. It opened up the running game, because he kept his eyes downfield when he tucked it and delivered some good balls,” Bellamy said. “He gave them a new dynamic on offense, and I guess that was the start of the comeback.”
After the passing game found a rhythm, Alabama needed an answer for its running game which had only collected 40 total yards from its starting tandem of Bo Scarbrough and Damien Harris. It found it rather quickly, from another true freshman. Najee Harris spent the season as the third-string running back, but wasted little time making the most of his opportunity.
The former top-rated prospect recorded 51 yards on his first two carries. Georgia once looked like it reverted to old form in defending the running game, but Harris brought a new dimension of trouble.
“It’s not about what they do, but it’s what we do,” senior nose tackle John Atkins said. “First and foremost, we have to stop the run against any offense.”
Added Bellamy: “Missed tackles, man. I felt like we won the line of scrimmage. It was missed tackles.”
The threat of true freshmen came full-circle on the game’s final play. When Georgia had gotten its 16-yard sack in overtime to seemingly take Alabama out of field-goal range, leave it to the newcomers to add the finishing touch. Tagovailoa found his first-year teammate DeVonta Smith streaking past Malkom Parrish, who glided into the end zone and allowed crimson confetti to fall.
“They’ve got athletes just like we do,” Georgia sophomore cornerback Tyrique McGhee said. “When the time comes, the best team will win and they’re champions. Much love to them.”
Comments