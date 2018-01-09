Tide turns: Alabama rallies to win national title over Georgia in overtime

1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship Pause

0:45 Bulldogs take the field before National Championship game

1:02 'We fought hard': How Georgia got even with Auburn

3:37 Our best photos from Georgia's win in the SEC Championship

1:52 Rodrigo Blankenship on being put on scholarship

0:39 Georgia's Terry Godwin had never won a championship. Until now

1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

0:34 Jake Fromm: ‘We obviously had a better game plan coming in. Guys were ready to play.’

0:52 Super fan proud of Georgia players