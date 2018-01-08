Two UGA players will be chasing program history in national championship

A couple of opportunities exist for two Georgia players to own program records.
Safety Dominick Sanders will be vying for his 17th career interception when Monday night's national championship between Georgia and Alabama kicks off. Sanders recorded his 16th career interception in last week's 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Sanders returned the pick to the 4-yard line, which set up a Georgia touchdown.
For Sanders, that was his fourth interception of the season. As a junior last season, Sanders recorded three interceptions. His most productive season from a statistical standpoint came as a sophomore, when he came up with six picks. As a freshman, Sanders was able to record three picks in a starting role.
With 16 career interceptions, Sanders is tied for the all-time career lead with former Georgia defensive backs Jake Scott and Bacarri Rambo.
"It's good but the main thing is I still have another game left," Sanders said about tying the career lead for interceptions. "I still have a lot of stuff to do. It's a pleasure to be at the top of the list. It was a goal but it wasn't always on my mind. I just told myself to keep playing ball and it will come."
On the offensive end, quarterback Jake Fromm will have an opportunity to set the true freshman record for passing yards in a single season. Fromm is third in this category in Georgia history with 2,383 yards. The only two true freshmen to throw for more in a single season were Quincy Carter (2,484 in 1998) and Jacob Eason (2,430 in 2016). Fromm needs 101 yards to tie and 102 yards to set the mark.
As for overall freshmen, Fromm won't have a chance to break that record. Aaron Murray was a redshirt freshman in 2010 when he threw for 3,049 yards. David Greene threw for 2,789 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2001.
