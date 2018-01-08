Live blog: Georgia and Alabama to battle in College Football Playoff National Championship

The wait is almost over: we’re just a few hours away from kickoff of the College Football Playoff national title game between Georgia and Alabama. Before the game gets underway, here’s what you need to know.
Where to tune in
TV: ESPN
TV Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (commentary), Tom Rinaldi (sideline), Maria Taylor (sideline)
Radio: ESPN Radio
Radio Crew: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (sideline), Holly Rowe (sideline), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)
Matchups to watch
Georgia’s running backs vs Alabama’s front seven
Monday’s game is the essence of the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object. On one side, Georgia enters with one of the top rushing attacks in the nation, averaging a cool 267 yards per contest. On the other side is the stingy Alabama defense, which has surrendered 92 rushing yards per game. The Bulldogs have relied heavily on their running backs all season, but if the Crimson Tide defense is this dominant again, Georgia may have no choice but shy away from the run.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts vs. Georgia’s pass rush
In Auburn’s victory over Alabama, the Tigers defense never let Hurts set in the pocket, instead forcing him to roll out and repeatedly force throws or haplessly scramble out of danger. Hurts had a pedestrian day against Clemson (16-of-24, 120 yards, 2 TDs), but it was more than enough. The Bulldogs must make Hurts feel uncomfortable and capitalize on any mistakes the sophomore makes.
Georgia special teams vs Alabama special teams
In a game anticipated to come down to the wire, the special teams may be the deciding factor. Georgia certainly made the most of its special-teams play last week, as Rodrigo Blankenship’s 55-yard field goal and Cam Nizialek’s punts were key in Georgia’s comeback win over Oklahoma. Keep an eye on Georgia punt returner Mecole Hardman, whose speed could produce a game-changing play.
Georgia coaches vs. Alabama coaches
It’s student vs teacher for a national title, as longtime Alabama assistant Kirby Smart takes on former boss Nick Saban. Saban and Smart aren’t the only ones who know each other well, as Georgia assistants Glenn Schumann and Kevin Sherrer were previously at Alabama and Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt was previously at Georgia. There’s been a lot of talk about the mind games that could be involved, and we’ll soon see how they factor into this showdown.
Fun facts
With a win, Georgia's Jake Fromm will become the first true freshman quarterback to win a national title since Oklahoma's Jamelle Holieway did it in 1985.
No matter who wins Monday's game, the Southeastern Conference will have won 11 national championships in the last 20 years.
With a win, Alabama's Nick Saban will have six national championships as a head coach. A win for Georgia would give Kirby Smart his first.
If Georgia wins, Kirby Smart would be the first head coach to lead his alma mater to a national title since Tennessee's Phillip Fulmer in 1998.
