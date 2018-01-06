'Overlooked' Deandre Baker has been an asset for UGA secondary all season

Deandre Baker thought he wrapped the Rose Bowl up for Georgia. It was third-and-5 in double overtime, with Oklahoma possessing the ball first in the second extra period. Quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped back to pass and threw a fade to receiver Marquise Brown in the end zone. Using leverage, Baker was able to jump up and come down with what appeared to be a game-altering interception.
There was only one problem. Jonathan Ledbetter jumped offside on the play, which gave the Sooners a first down.
Three plays later, however, Baker found another way to help Georgia wrap up its 54-48 win over Oklahoma. The Sooners faced third-and-12 and turned back to a play that went for a big gain in the first half. With the rest of the offense clearing to the right, Brown ran a quick in-route across the formation.
Baker recognized this before the snap and immediately started following him across the field. He had to avoid a pick from an Oklahoma receiver to do so. And once Brown got the ball, Baker was shadowing and forced him out of bounds. On the next play, Lorenzo Carter blocked a field goal and Georgia scored the game-winning touchdown two plays after that. Baker’s recognition on that third-and-12 play was huge for a defense in need of a stop.
And it’s a highlight Baker, who has yet to reach a decision on if he will leave for the NFL draft, can point to when it comes to his next-level prospects.
“I knew they’d come back to it,” Baker said. “So once they lined up in the same formation and in a critical position, I just knew I had to beat the pick, and the only way to beat it was to go over the top.”
Baker has quietly put together a solid junior season for the Bulldogs. While inside linebacker Roquan Smith and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter have hogged most of the headlines, Baker has been a stable and productive player at cornerback.
Having started every game but one this season, Baker has compiled 41 tackles, which ties for fourth most on the team, and two interceptions.
“He’s got really good football instincts,” defensive coordinator Mel Tucker said. “He’s really competitive. We all have a job to do and they’re all tough jobs. He takes pride in holding up his end of the bargain.”
Baker’s play has helped put Georgia in a position to play for a national championship Monday against Alabama.
But given the star power on defense, Baker has stated a case as someone who hasn’t received his due. While Baker doesn't believe he receives respect he probably deserves, it isn’t anything that he will concern himself with – especially with such a big game looming Monday.
“I get overlooked, but I don’t look into getting pats on the back,” Baker said. “I just continue to do my job week in and week out.”
