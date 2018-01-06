Charlie Woerner is considered 'doubtful,' Jayson Stanley slated to play in national championship

Georgia is unlikely to have one of its tight ends available for Monday night's national championship game against Alabama.
During Georgia's media day session, head coach Kirby Smart said sophomore Charlie Woerner is doubtful with a lower leg injury. Woerner was spotted using crutches while wearing a walking boot following Georgia's 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Woerner caught three passes for 21 yards in the game.
Woerner has been working to get ready for the game, although Smart revealed it doesn't appear too promising at the moment.
"We're seeing what Charlie can do. He's still trying to apply some more pressure to that leg to see if he can get back, but it's doubtful right now," Woerner said.
This season, Woerner has caught nine passes for 100 yards. He has been a steady presence in Georgia's run game, which ranks first in the SEC at 267.4 rushing yards per game.
Without Woerner, Georgia will still have Jeb Blazevich, Isaac Nauta and Jackson Harris to work with at the position.
While Woerner won't be available for the game, the Bulldogs are set to get back a special teams standout for this game.
Receiver Jayson Stanley, who was suspended for the Rose Bowl, will make his return to the field against Alabama. Stanley missed the game after pleading guilty to possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding. following a traffic stop in Barrow County.
"Jayson Stanley will be ready to go," Smart said.
As a wideout, Stanley has primarily been used as a blocker on running plays. But Stanley has been an integral part to Georgia's special teams units. As a gunner on the punt team, Stanley is routinely one of the first defenders near the returner. That has helped lead Georgia to the fifth-best net punting average in the nation at 42.3 yards per game.
