If you can't be there, here are 5 places to watch the big game

Georgia Bulldog fans will be buzzing with excitement Monday night as the football team seeks its first national championship in 37 years.
Although watching the game in the comfortable setting at home will be the way to go for many, plenty of fans will venture out to various venues in Middle Georgia to watch amongst their Bulldogs brethren.
Below is a list of some of the places to watch the game that begins 8 p.m.
These venues won't turn away Alabama fans from the door, but Crimson Tide enthusiasts might not want to cheer too loudly around a rowdy pack of Bulldogs.
1. The Hargray Capitol Theatre
382 Second St., Macon
The venue previously known as Cox Capitol Theatre has been renamed after a South Carolina-based telecommunications company. And just a few days after the new corporate sponsorship was announced, the theater will be showing the championship game on a 50 inch screen.
Hargray's doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is free and people are encouraged to bring canned goods for a food drive.
Fans will also be able to buy drinks from the bar and enjoy some hot wings, according to the theater's Facebook page.
2. Rigby’s Entertainment Complex & Water World
2001 Karl Drive, Warner Robins
The venue located in UGA star quarterback Jake Fromm's hometown is starting the celebration 4 p.m. Monday with a special on food, video games and other activities.
The game will not only be shown on TVs but also on three projectors.
3. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
430 Cherry St., Macon
This downtown Macon is inviting football fans from both teams to come out Monday for the watch party. The party kicks off at 7 p.m. and continues until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The restaurant is shying away from which team if favors with a message on its Facebook page simply stating: "Go Dawgs."
The party kicks off at 8 p.m. Monday at the English pub and beer garden located in the heart of downtown Macon.
5. Sports Bars/Restaurants
Any Georgia football game will be on TVs at sports bars and restaurants throughout Middle Georgia.
But with so much at stake Monday night, fans may want to arrive early at their favorite spot to get the best seat.
Some of the places that are having watch parties include the Bearfoot Tavern and Wild Wings Cafe in Macon, and Bahama Bob's Country Club in Perry.
Locos Macon is offering drink specials and Milledgeville's Buffington's and Lake Country Lanes will also have deals for the big game.
