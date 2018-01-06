Bulldog fans Olivia, Doug, and Jack Roberson, and Danette Yarger, right, make their way outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday after attending the College Football Experience. The stadium will be the site of Monday's national championship game, but venues throughout Middle Georgia will be hosting watch parties for those unable to attend the game in Atlanta.
UGA Football

If you can't be there, here are 5 places to watch the big game

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

January 06, 2018 03:11 PM

Georgia Bulldog fans will be buzzing with excitement Monday night as the football team seeks its first national championship in 37 years.

Although watching the game in the comfortable setting at home will be the way to go for many, plenty of fans will venture out to various venues in Middle Georgia to watch amongst their Bulldogs brethren.

Below is a list of some of the places to watch the game that begins 8 p.m.

These venues won't turn away Alabama fans from the door, but Crimson Tide enthusiasts might not want to cheer too loudly around a rowdy pack of Bulldogs.

1. The Hargray Capitol Theatre

382 Second St., Macon

The venue previously known as Cox Capitol Theatre has been renamed after a South Carolina-based telecommunications company. And just a few days after the new corporate sponsorship was announced, the theater will be showing the championship game on a 50 inch screen.

Hargray's doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is free and people are encouraged to bring canned goods for a food drive.

Fans will also be able to buy drinks from the bar and enjoy some hot wings, according to the theater's Facebook page.

2. Rigby’s Entertainment Complex & Water World

2001 Karl Drive, Warner Robins

The venue located in UGA star quarterback Jake Fromm's hometown is starting the celebration 4 p.m. Monday with a special on food, video games and other activities.

The game will not only be shown on TVs but also on three projectors.

3. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom

430 Cherry St., Macon

This downtown Macon is inviting football fans from both teams to come out Monday for the watch party. The party kicks off at 7 p.m. and continues until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

4. Bearfoot Tavern

The restaurant is shying away from which team if favors with a message on its Facebook page simply stating: "Go Dawgs."

The party kicks off at 8 p.m. Monday at the English pub and beer garden located in the heart of downtown Macon.

5. Sports Bars/Restaurants

Any Georgia football game will be on TVs at sports bars and restaurants throughout Middle Georgia.

But with so much at stake Monday night, fans may want to arrive early at their favorite spot to get the best seat.

Some of the places that are having watch parties include the Bearfoot Tavern and Wild Wings Cafe in Macon, and Bahama Bob's Country Club in Perry.

Locos Macon is offering drink specials and Milledgeville's Buffington's and Lake Country Lanes will also have deals for the big game.

Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623





