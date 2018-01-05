Hometown hero Roquan Smith puts Macon County on the map

During a 2014 playoff football game between Macon County and Lamar County, Roquan Smith’s versatility was on full display.
Smith was the star of the Macon County Bulldogs, and on that night he played a variety of positions as his team looked to take down a region foe.
“We derailed them that night in Montezuma, and Roquan never stepped off the field,” said Danny Blizzard, the voice of the Bulldogs for the past 40 years. "In fact, he got so tired we had to take a timeout on the field and he had to get rid of the pregame meal. He never missed a lick. He was on the field for every play."
Smith’s coach Larry Harold, whom multiple Macon County residents credit with Smith’s development, said during an interview after that playoff win: “When you got a strong horse, you just run him until you can’t run no more,” Blizzard recalled.
Now, several years later, Smith is a standout for another football team, the University of Georgia. The junior linebacker, along with his teammates, will play the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night for a shot at Georgia’s first national championship in 37 years.
In Macon County, residents said it's been exciting watching someone they consider a hometown hero succeed on a national stage. A handful of community leaders said this week that Smith possesses important qualities have benefitted him on and off the field: humility, working hard and being a positive role model.
While in high school, when he wasn't attending school or football practice, Smith had a job that many folks might consider difficult and mundane.
But not Smith, said Roy Yoder, whom Smith worked for digging wells.
Yoder said Smith is the total package. He’s someone who’s able to balance sports, faith and school. Smith would also speak with children in the area about making positive decisions.
“I’ve learned more from him than I believe he from me, and that’s awesome,” the 61-year-old said. “When a 20-something-year old can teach an old dog new tricks. ... He has exemplified what my dad taught me and took it beyond what I have done.”
Montezuma Public Works Director Marcel Jackson played on the same high school football team as Smith's father, Roderick Smith, who was a star in his own right.
Jackson, who said he often texts with Smith, said he's been impressed with how Smith has handled being interviewed on camera. Smith has been a "breath of fresh air" for a rural county with only about 15,000 residents.
"In the community, sometimes it feels like it’s on life support sometimes," Jackson said. "He has been pumping life back into the community these last four years."
Macon County Bulldogs fans can point out various performances when they say they noticed his exceptional talent. There was one game in which he had nearly 30 tackles, scored three touchdowns and gained about 200 yards. In another game as a freshman, he had two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.
One person who was there for each of Smith's games is M.L. Jones, a fixture in Macon County whose Bulldogs pride runs deep. In 1966, he began working as a spotter for the public address announcer, and four years later, Jones became the announcer himself.
Smith's best quality as a player, he said, is how quickly he reacts.
There have been other star athletes from Macon County in the last 50 years, such as Antonio Cochran, who played at Georgia and in the NFL, but Smith's athleticism and playmaking ability likely put him atop the list, Jones said.
Jones was able to catch up with Smith again while Smith was home for Christmas break.
"It was a thrill of my life to be able to be with him, talk with him and see him win the ballgame in Pasadena," Jones said as he broke down in tears. "It just made my Christmas."
Roquan Smith Day
The Macon County Chamber of Commerce, local governments, the school system and others are working together to have a "Roquan Smith Day" celebration some time after the season ends.
"It's going to be something we'll put a lot of effort into, not just a fly-by-night thing: having a parade and perhaps something at the high school," said Dot Barker, with the Chamber of Commerce.
"We want to just make it a real good time. What would top it off is if Kirby Smart came with him," she said with a laugh.
Smith has become a such a source of pride that Macon County residents such as Joyce Liggin go out of their way to let people know about him. She recently went to a "Today" show taping in New York City carrying a sign plugging Montezuma, the Georgia Bulldogs and, of course, specifically mentioning Smith.
Then there's Marvin Duke, the co-owner of Britt's Dry Cleaners in Montezuma, which has sponsored Macon County athletics for the past six years.
Smith still brings his clothes to Britt's whenever he's in town. "He's someone that every parent would love to have as a son," Duke said.
Montezuma Mayor Larry Smith and Regina McDuffie, the county manager, said Smith provides positive publicity for a county that's not often in a spotlight.
"He is a wonderful ambassador for the community," McDuffie said. "He is our lead ambassador right now because I don't think we’re getting national recognition from any other source. We are very proud to have him as a part of this community and want to celebrate his achievements, want to support him and continue to be proud of him."
