Kirby Smart gives the latest on Georgia TE Charlie Woerner's injury

Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner's status for next Monday's national championship against Alabama remains to be seen.
Woerner suffered a lower left leg injury during Monday's 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Woerner was spotted on crutches after the game and was wearing a walking boot. On a teleconference Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart said he didn't know if Woerner would be ready to go for the final game of the season.
"On Charlie Warner, still not sure of the verdict on it yet," Smart said. "It is lower leg, but we don't know the extent of anything more than that right now."
Woerner entered the Rose Bowl with only six total catches of the season but ended up with three grabs for 21 yards on four targets against the Sooners. He now has 100 total receiving yards for the season.
Never miss a local story.
If Woerner is unable to play, Georgia still has Isaac Nauta, Jeb Blazevich and Jackson Harris to rotate at the position. While the tight end position hasn't seen too many passing plays, the group has been productive blocking for Georgia's rushing attack. The run game produced 317 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win.
Comments