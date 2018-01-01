Rose Bowl: Live blogging the semifinal showdown between Georgia and Oklahoma

After a long wait, the Georgia Bulldogs will return to the field shortly to fight for the right to play for the national championship. To advance, the Bulldogs must take down Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. EST. Until then, here’s some pregame notes to consider. Once the game gets underway, follow along here as well as with The Telegraph’s Jason Butt on Twitter for live in-game updates.
About the game
This year’s Rose Bowl appearance is Georgia’s first since 1943, when the Wallace Butts-led Bulldogs beat UCLA. The bowl is Georgia’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff and stands as the team’s 21st straight bowl appearance.
Georgia’s meeting with Oklahoma is the first-ever meeting between the two storied programs.
TV Channel: ESPN
Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (commentator), Tom Rinaldi (sideline), Maria Taylor (sideline)
What to watch
Georgia’s defensive backs vs. Baker Mayfield - Newsflash: Baker Mayfield is a pretty good quarterback. The senior comes into the game with 4,340 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns and will be eager to make the Sooners’ playoff loss to Clemson two years ago a distant memory. The Bulldogs’ secondary has been impressive for most of the season, but they have been had exposed at times downfield. They’ll have to be on top of their game to keep Mayfield from making a mess of Georgia’s trip out west.
Jake Fromm vs. Oklahoma defense - The Bulldogs will undoubtedly look to move the ball on the ground today, but the Sooners come into the game only surrendering 144 rushing yards per game. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops will try and do the same thing several other coaches tried all year: Stop the Georgia run game and force the true freshman quarterback to carry the load offensively. The Auburn Tigers did it successfully in the first meeting with Georgia, so the notion is not impossible.
Georgia defensive line vs. Oklahoma offensive line - Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver shared his thoughts on the OU pass protection in early December, saying, "You can get at (Mayfield). Besides the big tackle (Orlando Brown), I don’t think his interior linemen are any good – well, I don’t think they’re not any good, but I don’t think they're SEC good. That’s just my opinion." The Bulldogs need a good push to prevent Mayfield from finding any sense of a comfort zone and to thwart the Oklahoma run game from establishing itself.
What’s on the line
The winner of the Rose Bowl will move on to its first national championship game in the playoff era. For Georgia, the win would mean playing for a national title for the first time since the 1983 Sugar Bowl.
