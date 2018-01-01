Predicting Monday's Rose Bowl between Georgia and Oklahoma

The predictions are in for Monday's Rose Bowl between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia.
Jason Butt: Oklahoma has an explosive offense. Georgia has a great defense. Oklahoma has a suspect defense. That's where Georgia's offense, a balanced attack with a strong running game, should be able to take advantage. While quarterback Baker Mayfield figures to make some plays, the Georgia offense should be able to control the game's tempo. Prediction: Georgia 38, Oklahoma 28
Wilson Alexander: I flipped a coin to make this prediction. Tails was Georgia, heads was Oklahoma. The coin landed on tails. The matchup seems to favor Georgia, but then there's Baker Mayfield. I have no clue. Should be a good game. Prediction: Georgia 34, Oklahoma 31
Bill Shanks: The biggest game of our generation for the Georgia Bulldogs will make a lot of fans wearing red and black happy for the new year. Georgia’s running game will be too much for Oklahoma to handle, and while the Sooners will get their points the Georgia defense will make some big plays. It might be dangerous to get into a shootout with Baker Mayfield, but what if Jake Fromm is the most impressive quarterback of the day? Prediction: Georgia 44, Oklahoma 31
Never miss a local story.
Brandon Sudge: Georgia will face challenges against Oklahoma’s offense — not only with Baker Mayfield, but running back Rodney Anderson as well. The Bulldogs won’t hold true to their season defensive averages and it will be a shootout at times, but Georgia’s multi-faceted running attack will be enough to pull it out. By Monday evening, the Bulldogs will be in their first title game in 37 years. Prediction: Georgia 38, Oklahoma 34
Jordan Hill: Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy because he is a phenomenal quarterback, and he will assuredly make some big plays against Georgia. However, the stout Bulldogs defense will cause some real issues for Mayfield, while the Georgia offense preys on an average Oklahoma defense. In the end, Georgia comes up smelling like Roses in Pasadena. Prediction: Georgia 31, Oklahoma 27
Comments