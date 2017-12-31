UGA superfan traveling 2,200 miles to Rose Bowl - on a scooter

Now that's what we call dedication.
A diehard Georgia Bulldogs fan wanted to support the team in the Rose Bowl no matter what. So he did what he had to do - deck out his scooter in Georgia red and black, pack a bag and get to puttering on to Pasadena, California.
Clark Hurst started the trip before Christmas and has been traveling about 230 miles a day on his route to Pasadena, according to UGAWire. The trip is around 2,200 miles - though it could be longer depending on which roads Hurst decides to take.
The Georgia fan started the trip on Dec. 21 outside Sanford Stadium in Athens. "Oh yeah, I'm coming for you Baker!," he says in a video on his YouTube channel, speaking about Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners.
The next day, he was in Phenix City, Ala.
"I am officially in Alabama right now. This is the Chattahoochee River," he says while standing near the Blue Heron Adventure ropes course. "Got an old mill, and old man river just keeps on flowing," he says, pointing at the Eagle and Phenix Lofts.
He's been on the road ever since, but it hasn't come without a fight. He's faced a number of time-sucking breakdowns that are jeapordizing his chances of reaching California in time for the game.
The Gwinnett Daily Post reported that he had a round of repairs in Del Rio and Alpine, Texas. He was in Texas on Christmas Day, but was still in Texas Saturday trying to get his scooter replaced. He faced another major breakdown around El Paso, and had to wait for stores to reopen to get repairs, according to UGAWire.
"I've ended up walking quite a ways and doing a little pushing. We're getting this sucker back on the road. Never quit, never quit Dawgs! Come on!" he says in a video.
He's back on the road now, but still has a lot of ground to cover to make it before the game. Hurst told UGAWire he's trying to make up for lost time by driving at night, but it will still be a pretty tough challenge to make it before kickoff Monday.
In any case, you can root for him by following his YouTube and Instagram pages as he continues the journey of a lifetime.
