'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Tips for shooting great fireworks photos 2:16

Tips for shooting great fireworks photos

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire 1:20

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire

Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter 1:50

Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins 4:47

Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

    Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield previews the upcoming Rose Bowl against Georgia.

UGA Football

Baker Mayfield misses Rose Bowl media session, draws questions on status

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 29, 2017 12:02 PM

Los Angeles

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was once again absent at a media function leading up to Monday's Rose Bowl against Georgia. The Heisman Trophy winner is dealing with what head coach Lincoln Riley previously described as an illness, which has kept him from attending these team functions.

Mayfield was present for practice Thursday, however, and will likely be able to participate in some fashion Friday afternoon. But as to how ill he is, that's unknown at this time.

Regardless of how he is only three days before the Rose Bowl, tight end Mark Andrews believes Mayfield will be good to go by New Year's Day.

"He'll be all right," Andrews said.

Mayfield has thrown for 4,340 yards, 41 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in a landslide and is usually a fixture at team media obligations. Mayfield has his own media tour earlier in December when he won the Davey O'Brien Award, the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Football Player of the Year.

He attended the College Football Awards Show in Atlanta and, obviously, the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York. His Oklahoma teammates mentioned that it was weird for Mayfield not to be in attendance for any media opportunities.

It was first learned that Mayfield was under the weather when he didn't show up to the team's visit to Disneyland Wednesday. Considering Mayfield was spotted at practice is a sign that he will do everything in his power to play this game. But the fact that he is still ill enough to sit out the media obligations he normally attends is a cause for concern.

Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator Cale Gundy deferred three questions in a row regarding Mayfield's status for the game. After the first two, which had to do with Mayfield's health and whether he would practice Friday, Gundy was asked if three million Oklahomans should be worried about the Sooners' starting quarterback.

"You should talk to Lincoln," he said with a sly smile.

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Tips for shooting great fireworks photos 2:16

Tips for shooting great fireworks photos

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire 1:20

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire

Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter 1:50

Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins 4:47

Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

