Georgia continues Rose Bowl preparations for Oklahoma in sunny California

It was a seasonably warm day in Southern California, which is a far cry from the kind of weather the Georgia football program was previously practicing in.
With the temperature hitting 81 degrees, the Bulldogs hit the field at the StubHub Center, which is the home facility of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy. Inside a fenced in area with two fields surrounded by palm trees, the Bulldogs took part in their second on-site practice Thursday.
And this time, per Rose Bowl rules, reporters were able to observe 15 minutes worth of practice. After Georgia finished stretching, the team engaged in some one-on-one drills. It got physical at times, with players bringing each other to the ground on occasion, even when it seemed like the players were supposed to end after a hard thud. Three minutes later, the Bulldogs did a few hurry-up situations featuring “good on good,” which is when the first, second and third teams line up against each other.
When the first team offense and defense went at it, a defender knocked down quarterback Jake Fromm’s first attempt. Fromm got his next pass completed to receiver Terry Godwin. From there, the Bulldogs went into individual drills with each position group working on technique.
Of note, there was only one injured player spotted at practice.
Freshman defensive back Tray Bishop was off to the side working with director of sports medicine Ron Courson. Bishop, who is on track to redshirt, is dealing with an ankle injury. The Bulldogs have been fortunate in this area as they did not have one player suffer a season-ending injury.
While inside linebacker Natrez Patrick, who recently admitted to a probation violation, did not make the trip to California, receiver Jayson Stanley is on site and taking part in practice. Stanley was recently arrested with Patrick on a marijuana possession charge in Barrow County, Georgia.
While Patrick’s charge was dismissed, Stanley pleaded guilty to possessing less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding. Stanley is not expected to play in the Rose Bowl.
