Georgia players reflect on 'baller status' plane ride

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 27, 2017 08:39 PM

Anaheim, Calif.

Soon, Delta won't fly its collection of Boeing 747s anymore. But Georgia's football players were given the chance to fly across the country in one that had them comfortable and in style.

The plane was two stories and certain players were given access to seats that recline all the way down so they could rest. That was a good way for Georgia's players to get some extra sleep, especially with the team needing to adjust to West Coast time for a week. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn said he really enjoyed the bit of luxury he experienced in the sky.

"That was baller status there," Wynn said. "It was cool being able to recline all the way back to the point where you could take a nap or watch any kind of movie. It was awesome."

Wynn said he ate pasta, chicken, a pulled pork sandwich and even some candy during the flight. It was the first time Wynn had ever been on a plane with two floors. Wynn caught up on some needed sleep, especially with a big week of practice that began Wednesday.

"I was laying flat like it was my bed," Wynn said.

This particular plane was actually put in use over the past two seasons by the previous champions of the College Football Playoff. Alabama used it in 2015 and Clemson used it in 2016.

Running back Nick Chubb was also among those who gained some extra sleep while he was on the plane and appreciated being able to lay his seat all the way down. Chubb, like Wynn, was a fan of the extra leg room they were given since they were taking such a long flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

"It was very nice," Chubb said. "It made flying for five hours very easy."

