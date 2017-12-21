A charge for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana has been dropped against Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick (6).
UGA Football

UGA practice report: Two defenders not seen at practice

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 21, 2017 02:47 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 02:48 PM

Athens

Two Georgia defenders were not spotted during the media viewing periods of Thursday's practice.

Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick and defensive back Latavious Brini were the two players in question who were not present during this roughly 10-minute portion. While both players recently had charges dropped following arrests, it could be coincidental as to why they weren't at practice.

Head coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Patrick would remain with the football program and he was present for practice early in the week. Patrick was originally arrested on a possession of marijuana charge but had his case dismissed following a Barrow County probate court hearing. Patrick was arrested alongside receiver Jayson Stanley, who later pleaded guilty to possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding. Stanley was present and participating during Thursday's practice.

Brini was arrested on a forgery charge involving a fake $100 used at a Pet Supplies Plus store on Alps Rd. But Brini had the case thrown out when it was learned the only evidence possibly linking Brini was the eyewitness account of a cashier. There was no video of the incident and Brini maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal.

Brini hasn't played a snap this season and is on track to redshirt. He was part of a recruiting haul that featured seven defensive backs in last year's class.

