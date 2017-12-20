Latavious Brini's forgery case dismissed

Latavious Brini is no longer facing a felony charge for forgery.
On Wednesday, Brini's attorney Mark Wiggins confirmed that the charge was dropped during a preliminary hearing. Brini maintained his innocence by claiming he was a victim of mistaken identity. The Clarke County Sheriff's Office claimed Brini used a fake $100 to receive $92 in change at Pet Supplies Plus on Alps Rd.
Arrested on Dec. 12, this was quite the quick turnaround to see a dismissal.
"This was a perfect case of the judicial system; the court, the prosecutor, the police and the defense lawyer, all aggressively seeking the truth," Wiggins said.
Brini penned a tweet following his case's dismissal.
"No Weapon Formed Against me shall prosper I want to Thank God that the case got dismissed," Brini wrote.
No Weapon Formed Against me shall prosper I want to Thank God that the case got dismissed pic.twitter.com/pWUWu8GuC9— Brini36 (@Tall_Man26) December 20, 2017
Wiggins said Tuesday that there was no video footage linking Brini to the crime. The only link was a cashier claiming Brini was the perpetrator after he walked into the store eight days after the incident.
The incident in question occurred on July 14 and involved the person using the fake $100 also opening up a rewards account. Five months passed before Brini was arrested. Throughout the process, Wiggins stated Brini maintained innocence that he was not involved at all in this incident.
Brini practiced with the team Monday and his standing with the program has not changed since the arrest.
He hasn’t appeared in a game this season and is slated to redshirt. During his Monday news conference, head coach Kirby Smart said he would await the findings of the legal system before making a decision with Brini.
“Yeah, he's still in court right now,” Smart said. “Still going through the process and the decision-making process. As we get more information we'll let you guys know. We just don't know a whole lot.”
