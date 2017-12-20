Georgia Sports Communications
Four-star cornerback announces he will sign with Georgia

By Jason Butt

December 20, 2017 10:02 AM

Athens

Georgia added a four-star defensive back to its recruiting class of 2018 on the first day of the new early signing period.

Cornerback Divaad Wilson announced he will sign his national letter-of-intent with the Bulldogs. Wilson, a native of Miami, is considered the the 31st-ranked cornerback in the country.

With Wilson's addition, Georgia is expected to sign two defensive backs Wednesday, with Hapeville Charter's Christopher Smith to send his letter-of-intent in the late morning. Georgia has commitments from defensive backs Rachad Wildgoose Jr. and Aaron Brule, although neither is expected to sign Wednesday.

Wilson chose Georgia over Alabama, Louisville, South Carolina and Florida.

Wilson, a former Florida commit who re-opened his recruitment, is planning to enroll early at Georgia.

Follow the day's action with The Telegraph's early signing period live blog.

