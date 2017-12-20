Live blog: Georgia expects heavy haul during early signing period

Here is your one-stop shop for live updates as Georgia begins to put its recruiting class of 2018 together during the early signing period.
12:31 p.m. -- The headliner of Georgia's recruiting class of 2017 has signed his letter-of-intent. Harrison quarterback Justin Fields sent his paperwork in and is now officially a part of the program. It's not known at this time if Fields will enroll early or not. He is the third five-star quarterback Georgia has signed in as many years. He is considered the No. 2 overall player in the country and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback.
12:02 p.m. -- Miami Northwestern defensive back Divaad Wilson's letter-of-intent has been sent in.
11:55 a.m. -- Georgia has received cornerback Christopher Smith's national letter-of-intent.
Never miss a local story.
11:47 a.m. -- Marietta outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari has signed his national letter-of-intent to Georgia.
11:39 a.m. -- Georgia has received five-star running back Zamir White's national letter-of-intent. White, who played high school ball at Scotland County in Laurinburg, North Carolina, is considered the top running back in the nation. He is also recovering from a torn ACL suffered late in his senior season.
11:30 a.m. -- The Telegraph's Wilson Alexander reported that Hapeville Charter defensive back Christopher Smith signed his letter-of-intent to Georgia.
10:50 a.m. -- Jamaree Salyer's paperwork arrived to Georgia's office, as the program announced his national letter-of-intent is in.
10:45 a.m. -- There was a little drama surrounding this one but the expected took place. Running back James Coo is signed, sealed and delivered for the Bulldogs. He is considered the No. 3 running back in the nation.
10:37 a.m. -- Florida defensive back Divaad Wilson has announced he is coming to Georgia. Wilson totaled eight interceptions during his senior season at Miami Northwestern.
10:06 a.m. -- Georgia announced that Peach County receiver Kearis Jackson's national letter-of-intent has arrived.
10:05 a.m. -- Jamaree Salyer announced he will be signing with Georgia. This gives the Bulldogs the Nos. 1 and 2 offensive guards in the nation.
10:03 a.m. -- Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman announced on Twitter that Houston County offensive guard Trey Hill has signed with the program.
9:58 a.m. -- As expected, five-star pass-rusher Micah Parsons announced his commitment to Penn State. Georgia was in the running but was seen as a long shot to snag his commitment.
9:50 a.m. -- Four-star tight end John FitzPatrick has sent in his national letter-of-intent with Georgia. FitzPatrick is considered the 16th-ranked tight end in the country and very well could be one of Georgia's most underrated prospects in this class.
8:11 a.m. -- Three-star offensive lineman Owen Condon has signed with UGA. Condon, who lives in Oklahoma City, recently told The Telegraph what it is like to be in Sooner Country as a UGA pledge.
"It's a relief to know that it's over and there's no more traveling for awhile," Condon said Wednesday. "From here on until the summer it's all about work, getting stronger, and putting myself in the best position to be successful in Athens."
7:41 a.m. -- Four-star receiver Elijah Moore decommitted from Georgia and faxed in his national letter-of-intent to Mississippi. Moore previously committed to Georgia on Aug. 15. At the position, the Bulldogs have turned their attention to Tommy Bush, who isn't expected to send in his national letter-of-intent until the traditional signing day in February.
7:30 a.m. -- Georgia adds place-kicker/punter Jake Camarda to the class. Camarda, a three-star recruit from Norcross, is considered one of the best specialists in the nation.
7:25 a.m. -- Georgia's first signee of the class is in and it is North Gwinnett offensive lineman Warren Ericson. Ericson, a four-star prospect, projects to be either an offensive guard or center.
Comments