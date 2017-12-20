Live blog: Georgia expects heavy haul during early signing period

More Videos 1:26 'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper Pause 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:11 School salon helps students get real-world experience 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 1:15 Isaiah Wynn is ‘very eager’ for Rose Bowl matchup 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 5:42 Doctors warn heart attack and stroke 'ain't no joke' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bulldogs add top 50 prospect to 2018 recruiting class Houston County offensive lineman Trey Hill speaks to the media after announcing he will commit to Georgia after an end-of-year banquet held at the School Monday night. Hill plans on signing with Georgia when early period begins on Dec. 20. Houston County offensive lineman Trey Hill speaks to the media after announcing he will commit to Georgia after an end-of-year banquet held at the School Monday night. Hill plans on signing with Georgia when early period begins on Dec. 20. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

