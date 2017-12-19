Georgia's early signing period: Schedule, breakdown and projections

This is new territory for everyone.
On Wednesday, an early signing period will hit college football for the first time in the sport's history. It isn't something the coaching profession has been fond of. Head coach Kirby Smart admitted Monday that juggling recruiting responsibilities with a College Football Playoff run has been difficult to manage.
It has also been a bit difficult for some of the prospects involved, too.
"I think there's going to be 20 to 30 percent of the people who sign Wednesday that this is a beneficial process," Smart said. "But there are a lot of other kids that feel rushed. They feel like they're making decisions amidst a sea of coaching changes, and they're having to hurry up and make a decision and not really getting the chance to develop relationships with the people to the places they're going."
At the present time, Georgia has 18 commitments in its recruiting class of 2018. Fourteen of those players are expected to sign a national letter-of-intent during this early period. Georgia is also looking to add to its class by bringing on some uncommitted prospects, too.
Here are Georgia's priority targets who are signing and where they project to land.
9 a.m. – DB Divaad Wilson: Georgia brought in seven defensive backs in last season's class and therefore won't need to add nearly as many this time around. But as of now, only cornerback Christopher Smith is expected to sign during the early period, as Georgia commits Rachad Wildgoose Jr. and Aaron Brule are waiting until the traditional signing day in February.
That gives the four-star from Miami Northwestern an opening to join Georgia's class. He is also considering Florida but is being recruited by receivers coach James Coley, who has done a good job bringing the Bulldogs prospects from that area. Prediction: Georgia.
9:45 a.m. – LB Micah Parsons: With Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy set to graduate, Georgia would love to add the five-star pass-rusher to the mix. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native is fast, agile and explosive off the snap. He would certainly be a candidate for early playing time if he came to Georgia.
That stated, it looks like Parsons will stay home when it is time to sign Wednesday morning. Prediction: Penn State.
10 a.m. – RB James Cook: Cook took an official visit to Florida State last weekend but Georgia fans shouldn't worry. Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, is still expected to sign with the Bulldogs. Prediction: Georgia.
10:30 a.m. – OL Jamaree Salyer: The Pace Academy product ranks as the No. 1 offensive guard in the nation. Georgia already has the No. 2 offensive guard committed in Trey Hill. Snagging Salyer would only add to one of the best offensive line recruiting classes in the country.
At 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, Salyer projects as an interior offensive lineman. Salyer is down to Georgia and Clemson and will announce at SunTrust Park. Prediction: Georgia.
Noon – QB Justin Fields: Fields is expected to sign with Georgia. But as the headliner of the class, every Georgia fan will be waiting to see him ink his national letter-of-intent with the Bulldogs. There shouldn't be any drama with this one as Georgia signs its third consecutive five-star quarterback. Prediction: Georgia.
2:30 p.m. – OL Cade Mays: Previously committed to Tennessee, Mays re-opened his recruitment as the Butch Jones era dwindled to its end. The five-star prospect would be a huge addition for Georgia, considering the strength of its offensive line class as it is. Mays, at 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds, projects as a tackle in college.
Mays is considered the second-best tackle in the country and is considering Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee. His decision will be broadcast on ESPNU. Prediction: Georgia.
3:15 p.m. – DE/OLB Brenton Cox: Georgia tried hard to land his commitment the first time he announced. Cox, instead, pledged to Ohio State. But he has since opened things back up and the Bulldogs have a great shot at landing his national letter-of-intent Wednesday.
The five-star pass rusher is down to Georgia and Alabama, and the Bulldogs are trending in the right direction with this one. His decision will also be televised by ESPNU. Prediction: Georgia.
4 p.m. – OLB KJ Henry: The Clemmons, North Carolina, native would be a strong addition to this class. But at this stage it looks like a long shot for Henry to end up at Georgia. Prediction: Clemson
