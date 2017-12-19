Nick Chubb featured on Sports Illustrated’s ‘The Playoff’ cover

The College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away, and as the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to make their debut, Nick Chubb is getting national recognition.
In its latest issue, Sports Illustrated included the senior running back on its “The Playoff” cover, which also features Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick, Clemson’s Kelly Bryant and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, who Georgia will face in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
THIS WEEK'S COVER: Can Clemson repeat? The Tigers have to get past laser-focused Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alabama first https://t.co/FAvNYOl9S9 pic.twitter.com/jo9m8e4Esa— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 19, 2017
Chubb, who made the decision to return to Georgia for his senior season instead of entering the NFL draft, has recorded 191 carries for 1,175 yards and 13 touchdowns this year. He called the chance to play for a spot in the national championship “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
“You can't take it for granted,” he said. “The young guys have to realize this opportunity is special. You have to play hard and practice hard for it.”
No. 3 Georgia faces No. 2 Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m., and if victorious, will face the winner between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Alabama in the National Championship in Atlanta on Jan. 8.
