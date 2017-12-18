A charge for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana has been dropped against Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick (6).
UGA Football

Patrick's alleged probation violation won't count against UGA policy

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 18, 2017 05:51 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 06:00 PM

Athens

While Georgia inside linebacker Natrez Patrick is facing a possible violation of his probation, the outcome of that will not count against his standing with the football program.

Georgia Athletics Director Greg McGarity confirmed that a probation violation does not mean a student-athlete is in breach of the university's student-athlete handbook. Patrick allegedly failed a probation-administered drug test from Athens-Clarke County, which was asked of him after he was arrested and charged with possessing less than an ounce of marijuana during a traffic stop in Barrow County.

Following a Probate Court hearing, in which it was revealed that the marijuana that Barrow County sheriff's deputies linked to Patrick was smaller than the size of a penny and not on him, Patrick's charge was dropped. Patrick was arrested with teammate Jayson Stanley, the operator of the vehicle that was pulled over, who pleaded guilty to possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding.

Patrick's attorney, William Healan III, said in a statement earlier Monday that he would not speak about his client's alleged probation violation. He did say that Patrick tested negative for a UGA-administered drug test, which was conducted shortly after he was bailed out of Barrow County Jail.

McGarity spoke with reporters on a conference call about Georgia's revised substance-abuse policy, which went into effect Sept. 1 but was not previously made public by the university. While punishments under UGA's substance-abuse policy remain the same, there are some small tweaks in place.

Under the previous policy, any citation issued by law enforcement counted the same as a failed drug test. That has been removed under the new policy, which allows for additional due process. Therefore, as it pertains to Patrick, having his marijuana charge dropped may no longer hold him in violation of the university's revised substance-abuse policy.

But McGarity also noted that a probation violation wouldn't have counted against Patrick, or any player, under the previous policy either.

Head coach Kirby Smart said Monday that any discipline would be internal but that Patrick is still on the football team.

Patrick was present for Monday's practice but was spotted with the back of the inside linebackers.

