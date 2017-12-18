Key defender absent from Monday's practice

Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson was not present during the media viewing period of Monday's practice.
It is unknown at this time why Thompson was not present for practice. During his news conference earlier in the day, head coach Kirby Smart issued an injury update but didn't mention Thompson's name. Throughout his three years at Georgia, Thompson has endured numerous injuries but has always managed to either return or play through them.
This season, Thompson dealt with a sprained MCL that held him out for a couple of games. In the past, he has injured both shoulders and both ankles.
This season, Thompson has totaled 33 tackles. On Dec. 9, Thompson hinted he would return for his senior season instead of heading to the NFL draft.
"Looking ahead! #UGA19 #SeniorSoon," he wrote on his Instagram page.
While Thompson wasn't present for practice, running back Sony Michel (knee) and defensive tackle John Atkins (toe) were able to practice. Smart said cornerback Malkom Parrish (lower extremity) hasn't done much work since practice started back last Friday.
"Malkom Parrish continues to work on his situation, and he's not been able to practice a lot," Smart said. "He's been able to practice some."
In addition, inside linebacker Natrez Patrick was present for practice. Earlier in the day, Smart said he was still with the team following his possession of marijuana charge in Barrow County was dismissed. Patrick, however, was running drills with the back of the inside linebacker group and not with the top four.
Receiver Jayson Stanley, who pleaded guilty to possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding in that incident with Patrick, was also present for practice. He is not expected to play in the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma.
Defensive back Latavious Brini, who was arrested on a felony forgery charge, was present for practice. Smart said his status with the program has yet to be determined with the legal process ongoing.
