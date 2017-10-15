Fromm has earned teammates’ trust as starting quarterback

Jake Fromm is one to seek answers following a mistake. If Fromm makes an errant throw, he wants to know why it happened and how to prevent it from occurring again.
That quality caught the eye of Georgia's defenders over the past summer, which was the first for Fromm since enrolling at Georgia in January.
Fromm would lead Georgia's offense in 7-on-7 work against the defense. When he made a mistake on a read or a throw, he would ask the defenders what look they were in and what they were doing to confuse him.
“If he would make a mistake, he’d want to know what we were in and what we were doing,” inside linebacker Roquan Smith said. “It’s amazing to have a guy like that and the way he goes about things.”
Fromm has gone from backup to unquestioned starter for Georgia's football program in a matter of months. There was nothing sophomore Jacob Eason, who began the year as the top quarterback, did to relinquish the role. Eason suffered a sprained knee in Georgia's first game against Appalachian State, which opened an opportunity for Fromm. With how Fromm has played since, the Georgia coaching staff felt it would be best to leave him as the starter.
Fromm, a former Houston County standout, has since helped lead Georgia to a 7-0 record, which included a career performance in a 53-28 win over Missouri on Saturday night. Needing to air the ball out against the Tigers, Fromm completed 18-of-26 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.
Fromm delivered time and again in clutch situations, too. Asked to throw on third down 12 times, Fromm converted for a first down on eight of his throws.
“He doesn’t play like a freshman to me," defensive tackle John Atkins said. "I don’t look at him as a freshman anymore. He’s got a few games under his belt now. He really knows the game.”
With Missouri selling out on Georgia's rushing attack early, Fromm took advantage of man-to-man situations. Displaying pinpoint accuracy, Fromm completed 10 passes for 15 yards or more.
Up until this game, Fromm hasn’t had to throw the ball often. Tasked with that Saturday, Fromm showed that the Georgia offense is capable of putting together an aerial attack.
“It’s pick your poison,” sophomore receiver Mecole Hardman said. “For us to throw the ball over the top or to make those quick throws, it makes them think about it. You just can’t stack the box on us. You actually have to play defense on us.”
While Fromm is ninth in the SEC with 1,162 passing yards, he ranks first in the conference in passer rating at 170.4. Fromm has thrown 12 touchdowns to only three interceptions while completing 62 percent of his passes.
While Fromm is only in his first season, this isn't too much of a surprise to the teammates who saw these qualities emerge over the summer.
“Way before he was even a starter I knew he was a natural-born leader,” Smith said.
Comments