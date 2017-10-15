Grading the game: Georgia's offense explodes for 696 total yards in win

Here is how Georgia graded after Saturday’s 53-28 win over Missouri.
Offense: A+
Georgia’s offense was on fire from the jump. Yes, a lot of it had to do with Missouri’s defense and the fact that it couldn’t stop a nosebleed. But a lot of it also had to do with Georgia’s balanced attack getting after the Tigers in multiple ways.
Missouri sold out on the run early, which put the ball in quarterback Jake Fromm’s hands. Fromm distributed the ball around like a seasoned veteran to the tune of 326 yards and two touchdowns. That later opened up the ground game, which accounted for 370 rushing yards. As a unit, Georgia’s offense totaled 696 yards of offense.
Defense: B-
When you think about it, Georgia’s defensive performance was downgraded by only two plays. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock was able to hit two separate 63-yard bombs to receiver Emanuel Hall in the first half, which helped keep the Tigers in the ballgame early.
With the game knotted up at 21 apiece, Georgia’s defense adjusted and was able to corral Missouri’s early offensive output. But in the end, the 312 total yards and the 28 points were season highs. Georgia entered the game allowing only 10 points per game, with this game sending its scoring defense average up to 12.6.
Special teams: B+
Rodrigo Blankenship had a fine day but did leave his first kickoff short. Caught at the 10-yard line, Georgia’s coverage unit was unable to make a play, which resulted in great field position for the Tigers early on.
Blankenship was able to rebound to record four field goals and numerous touchbacks.
Coaching: B+
The offensive coaching staff gets an easy A for its game-plan. Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney called another great game and let the flow of the game dictate what his unit did. The defensive staff adjusted well with its players after that side of the ball took some lumps early on in the game.
