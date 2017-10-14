Smart offers update on Godwin's rib injury

Georgia enters the bye week undefeated but down its top receiver.
During the first half in Saturday’s 53-28 win over Missouri, receiver Terry Godwin took a hard hit and suffered an injury to his left ribs. After he was checked out in Georgia’s sideline injury tent, he jogged to the locker room for further evaluation.
Godwin was unable to return to the game.
"He's got a rib injury and I think he will be fine," Smart said. "He was able to get it checked out, x-rayed and he should be fine."
Godwin caught four passes for 42 yards before the injury. His injury is just one of many the Bulldogs are now dealing with.
Also injured in the first half against Missouri was defensive lineman Tyler Clark, although he was able to return in the second half.
The Bulldogs entered the week down defensive lineman Trenton Thompson (sprained MCL). They also lost defensive linemen David Marshall and DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle during the week due to injuries Smart declined to disclose.
"I hate it for them because they could have helped us (Saturday)," Smart said.
