UGA Football

A couple of other defensive linemen not spotted during warm-ups

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

October 14, 2017 7:25 PM

ATHENS

Georgia's defensive line may have taken quite a hit during practice this week.

During pre-game warm-ups, Georgia was without defensive linemen David Marshall and DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle. Neither was spotted with their position group.

This would be quite the blow for the Bulldogs considering they are already down Trenton Thompson for the game. Thompson has a sprained MCL. It is unknown why Marshall and Hawkins-Muckle were unable to join the team during warm-ups.

If Marshall is unable to go, that could open more playing time for freshman defensive lineman Malik Herring. If Hawkins-Muckle is unable to play, Michael Barnett would rise up the depth chart to take his spot.

Along the interior, Tyler Clark and Julian Rochester are set to play quite a bit with Georgia missing some key contributors.

