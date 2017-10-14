A couple of other defensive linemen not spotted during warm-ups

Georgia's defensive line may have taken quite a hit during practice this week.
During pre-game warm-ups, Georgia was without defensive linemen David Marshall and DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle. Neither was spotted with their position group.
This would be quite the blow for the Bulldogs considering they are already down Trenton Thompson for the game. Thompson has a sprained MCL. It is unknown why Marshall and Hawkins-Muckle were unable to join the team during warm-ups.
If Marshall is unable to go, that could open more playing time for freshman defensive lineman Malik Herring. If Hawkins-Muckle is unable to play, Michael Barnett would rise up the depth chart to take his spot.
Along the interior, Tyler Clark and Julian Rochester are set to play quite a bit with Georgia missing some key contributors.
