Pre-game injury report on Thompson, Carter and other notes

It is not expected for either defensive lineman Trenton Thompson or inside linebacker Reggie Carter to play Saturday against Missouri.
Neither defender is dressed out for this game. This isn't a surprise as Thompson and Carter were not spotted at practice during the week. Thompson has tallied 17 tackles and Carter has totaled eight tackles this season.
With Thompson out, Tyler Clark and Julian Rochester will see their rep counts go up even more this week. Michael Barnett also figures to see some additional playing time as well.
Without Carter, to go with the absence of suspended linebacker Natrez Patrick, Juwan Taylor is in line for his second consecutive start. Taylor recorded three tackles against Vanderbilt a week ago.
Patrick won't play due to a recent marijuana-related arrest that landed him a four-game suspension. Patrick will also miss games against Florida and South Carolina before being able to return against Auburn on Nov. 11.
Right guard Solomon Kindley, who has been battling an ankle injury, appears good to go as he is dressed out and warming up with the offensive linemen.
