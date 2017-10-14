Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm attempts a pass during Saturday's game against Tennessee.
UGA Football

Predicting Saturday's game between Georgia and Missouri

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

October 14, 2017 12:46 PM

ATHENS

Here is how The Telegraph's team of sportswriters see Saturday's game between No. 4 Georgia and Missouri shaking out.

Jason Butt: No disrespect is intended but facts are facts. Missouri's defense is the worst Georgia will face all season, and that includes a previous win over Samford. While the Tigers do have some talented skill position players on offense, they have averaged 2.8 turnovers per game. Georgia's defense should be able to capitalize in this department, while the offense moves the ball at will. Prediction: Georgia 48, Missouri 9

Daniel Shirley: Georgia has knocked off some bad teams the past few weeks, but the key is it has won those games easily. That continues Saturday. Prediction: Georgia 42, Missouri 10

Bill Shanks: Georgia has proven it can run the football and stop the run. This week, it will be able to work on the passing game and Missouri's Drew Lock will give them a chance to work on the passing defense. Prediction: Georgia 55, Missouri 13

Wilson Alexander: The talent gap between these two teams is just so wide. Kirby Smart has Georgia playing lights out, and the Bulldogs have been playing their best every game, no matter the opponent. Another win for Georgia comes Saturday. Maybe not the demolitions we have seen this season, but a comfortable win for the Bulldogs. Prediction: Georgia 42, Missouri 17

Jordan Hill: Although Missouri was able to hang with Kentucky last week, the Tigers' defense has yet to show it is capable of slowing down the Georgia offense. On the other side, there is not much hope for Missouri quarterback Drew Lock against the stout Bulldogs defense. Prediction: Georgia 42, Missouri 20

Brandon Sudge: Georgia may have some troubles with Missouri’s offense, but the Tigers’ only significant output came against an FCS opponent in Missouri State. Look for Georgia to use its home crowd as fuel to cruise to victory and amplify the national conversation once more. Prediction: Georgia 48, Missouri 10

