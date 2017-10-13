Georgia-Missouri game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday's game between No. 4 Georgia and Missouri.
Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 138/191
Streaming: WatchESPN
Weather: It figures to be warm throughout the day with the temperature dipping a bit near sunset. It is expected to be in the low-to-mid 70s around kickoff, with it being in the mid-to-high 60s throughout the game once dusk settles in. Neither wind or rain will be a factor.
Betting line: Georgia -30
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
Missouri coaches: Head coach Barry Odom, offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters
Series history: The teams have only met six times previously, with Georgia leading the series 5-1.
Last meeting: Last year, Georgia defeated Missouri 28-27 on the road, with Jacob Eason hitting Isaiah McKenzie for the game-winning score on a fourth-and-10 play in the fourth quarter.
Georgia's season thus far: Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) has been a dominant force on defense this season. No team has put up 300 total yards of offense on the Bulldogs, including a Notre Dame team that has dismantled everyone else it has faced. Since defeating the Fighting Irish 20-19, Georgia's average margin of victory over Samford, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt has been by 32 points.
Missouri’s season thus far: Missouri (1-4, 0-3) has not performed well on the defensive side of the ball. Teams have scored an average of 40 points against the Tigers, which is concerning considering Odom is regarded as a defensive coach. While the Missouri offense has been able to put up yards on opponents, it has averaged 2.8 turnovers per game. Since an opening-week win over Missouri State, which did go smoothly whatsoever, the Tigers were blown out in three consecutive games. Missouri did play Kentucky much closer last week, dropping a 40-34 decision.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, RB Sony Michel, QB Jake Fromm, WR Terry Godwin
Georgia’s key defensive players: ILB Roquan Smith, OLB Lorenzo Carter, OLB Davin Bellamy, S J.R. Reed
Missouri’s key offensive players: QB Drew Lock, WR J'Mon Moore, WR Emanuel Hall, RB Damarea Crockett
Missouri’s key defensive players: LB Terez Hall, LB Cale Garrett, LB Brandon Lee, S Thomas Wilson
The key for Georgia: Georgia has better talent in every phase. If the Bulldogs are able to prevent turnovers and execute at a high level on defense, then the outcome will be in their favor. In a game like this, overlooking the opponent is the biggest factor to get past. Georgia has shown a tendency not to do such a thing thus far, which should bode well for Saturday's game.
The key for Missouri: Missouri has to force Georgia into multiple turnovers. The problem is that the Tigers have stopped no one all season long. With the way Georgia has run the ball on opponents, it does not look like Missouri has much of a shot. But any team can stay in a game with turnovers. Missouri's offense will need to protect the ball as well. While unable to stop anyone on defense, the Tigers have been prone to giving the ball away.
What a win means for Georgia: Georgia would move to 7-0 for the first time since 2005. It would also most likely move to No. 3 in the AP poll with Syracuse upsetting No. 2 Clemson Friday night.
What a win means for Missouri: It would be the biggest win for Odom since taking over the Missouri program. It would be a huge lift to the Tigers, which now seem far removed from the Gary Pinkel era.
