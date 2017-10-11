Injury update: Thompson, Carter still recovering from ailments

For the third consecutive day, defensive tackle Trenton Thompson and inside linebacker Reggie Carter were not present for practice during the media viewing periods.
Thompson is still recovering from a sprained MCL suffered against Tennessee. Carter is dealing with an undisclosed injury that also occurred during the Tennessee game, which resulted in his helmet being taken away on the sideline following a collision with an opposing player.
While the two players haven't been present for the media viewing periods all week, head coach Kirby Smart did say that they have done some work at practice.
"Just hoping to get them back," Smart said. "They were able to do a little bit (Tuesday). But hopefully we'll get them back."
With Thompson in doubt for Saturday's game against Missouri, Tyler Clark, Julian Rochester and David Marshall figure to see their rep counts increase.
Without Carter, and with Natrez Patrick missing Saturday's game due to suspension, Juwan Taylor will be expected to start at inside linebacker alongside Roquan Smith.
While Taylor will likely start, freshman Monty Rice is a prime candidate to also see plenty of playing time. In Georgia's 45-14 win over Vanderbilt, Taylor recorded three tackles, including one for a loss, and Rice tallied two tackles. Tae Crowder was spotted working in behind Taylor and Rice at the position group.
This week in practice, quarterback Stetson Bennett is once again simulating quarterback Drew Lock with the scout team. Bennett is Georgia's fourth-stringer, who has been the one to give the first-team defense a look at the opposing quarterback all season long.
Smart has been complimentary of Lock this week, saying he's one of the better passers his team will face.
"I think this kid has as strong as an arm as anybody in the league," Smart said. "He has two really outstanding wide outs, not to mention some big tight ends. They do a great job at the RPO game. They were very hard to defend last year and they are very hard to defend this year."
