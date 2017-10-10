Practice report: Latest on injury statuses of Thompson, Carter

Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson was absent from practice Tuesday, giving him consecutive absences over the past two days.
Thompson sprained his MCL against Tennessee and was unable to play against Vanderbilt. Head coach Kirby Smart has yet to rule Thompson out for Saturday's game and likely won't, considering how he has handled injury information this season.
According to the Harvard Medical School, MCL sprains typically take two to four weeks to heal.
As long as Thompson isn't at practice, the chance of him being able to participate Saturday against Missouri decreases.
"Trent is recovering. He will be day-to-day and week-to-week," Smart said. "We have not ruled him out for this game. We hope to be able to get him back. He is still battling back. He is moving now, running some."
At inside linebacker, Georgia was once again without Reggie Carter at practice. Carter suffered an undisclosed injury against Tennessee after colliding heads with an opponent. He had his helmet taken away on the sideline and did not return.
Carter was unable to play against Vanderbilt and hasn't been at practice since.
Smart said he hoped for Carter to return to the practice field Monday or Tuesday, although he wasn't able to do so.
While inside linebacker Natrez Patrick went through individual drills at practice, he is not expected to play due to his marijuana-related arrest last week, which was his second since enrolling at Georgia. According to the UGA student-athlete handbook, a second infraction requires a four-game football suspension.
With Patrick unavailable and Carter yet to practice, it is likely that inside linebacker Juwan Taylor will earn his second-ever start. Taylor started against Vanderbilt and tallied three tackles.
Freshman Monty Rice also figures to factor into Georgia's rotation at inside linebacker.
Comments