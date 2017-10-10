Champ Bailey, recognized before a Georgia football game in 2016, is this year's program representative into the SEC Legends class.
Champ Bailey, recognized before a Georgia football game in 2016, is this year's program representative into the SEC Legends class. John Paul Van Wert Georgia Sports Communications
Champ Bailey, recognized before a Georgia football game in 2016, is this year's program representative into the SEC Legends class. John Paul Van Wert Georgia Sports Communications

UGA Football

Bailey to be Georgia's SEC Legends representative

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

October 10, 2017 3:32 PM

ATHENS

Former Georgia athlete Champ Bailey will be the program's member of this year's SEC Legends class, which will be formally honored at this year's SEC Championship in Atlanta on Dec. 2.

Bailey was a two-way star for the Bulldogs from 1996-98. During his career, Bailey totaled eight interceptions and scored a touchdown off of one as a sophomore. During his junior season, Bailey recorded three picks.

Bailey was also a receiver at Georgia and caught 47 passes for 744 yards and five touchdowns during his junior campaign. Bailey first began to see some offensive snaps as a sophomore, when he caught 12 passes for 234 yards.

In 1998, Bailey was named the winner of the Bronco Nagurski Award and was also a consensus All-American. Bailey saw more than 1,000 total plays during his junior season.

Bailey entered the NFL draft after his junior season and was taken by the Washington Redskins with the seventh overall pick. Bailey was traded to the Denver Broncos prior to the 2004 season. In total, Bailey was a 12-time Pro Bowl selection.

Here are the other SEC Legends to be honored.

Alabama: Head coach Gene Stallings (1990-96)

Arkansas: Defensive tackle Dan Hampton (1975-78)

Auburn: Defensive back Carlos Rogers (2001-04)

Florida: Quarterback Danny Wuerffel (1993-96)

Kentucky: Defensive back Nate Northington (1966-67)

LSU: Defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey (2004-07)

Mississippi: Offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf (1997, 1999-2001)

Mississippi State: Offensive lineman Floyd "Pork Chop" Womack (1997-2000)

Missouri: Quarterback Brad Smith (2002-05)

South Carolina: Outside linebacker John Abraham (1996-99)

Tennessee: Offensive lineman Chad Clifton (1995-99)

Texas A&M: Defensive back Dave Elmendorf (1968-70)

Vanderbilt: Quarterback/safety Don Orr (1954-56)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

    Following an injury to starting quarterback Jacob Eason freshman quarterback Jake Fromm leads Georgia to a victory over Appalachian State Saturday in Athens.

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory
Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some 0:52

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some
Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman 1:08

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman

View More Video