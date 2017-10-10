Bailey to be Georgia's SEC Legends representative

Former Georgia athlete Champ Bailey will be the program's member of this year's SEC Legends class, which will be formally honored at this year's SEC Championship in Atlanta on Dec. 2.
Bailey was a two-way star for the Bulldogs from 1996-98. During his career, Bailey totaled eight interceptions and scored a touchdown off of one as a sophomore. During his junior season, Bailey recorded three picks.
Bailey was also a receiver at Georgia and caught 47 passes for 744 yards and five touchdowns during his junior campaign. Bailey first began to see some offensive snaps as a sophomore, when he caught 12 passes for 234 yards.
In 1998, Bailey was named the winner of the Bronco Nagurski Award and was also a consensus All-American. Bailey saw more than 1,000 total plays during his junior season.
Bailey entered the NFL draft after his junior season and was taken by the Washington Redskins with the seventh overall pick. Bailey was traded to the Denver Broncos prior to the 2004 season. In total, Bailey was a 12-time Pro Bowl selection.
Here are the other SEC Legends to be honored.
Alabama: Head coach Gene Stallings (1990-96)
Arkansas: Defensive tackle Dan Hampton (1975-78)
Auburn: Defensive back Carlos Rogers (2001-04)
Florida: Quarterback Danny Wuerffel (1993-96)
Kentucky: Defensive back Nate Northington (1966-67)
LSU: Defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey (2004-07)
Mississippi: Offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf (1997, 1999-2001)
Mississippi State: Offensive lineman Floyd "Pork Chop" Womack (1997-2000)
Missouri: Quarterback Brad Smith (2002-05)
South Carolina: Outside linebacker John Abraham (1996-99)
Tennessee: Offensive lineman Chad Clifton (1995-99)
Texas A&M: Defensive back Dave Elmendorf (1968-70)
Vanderbilt: Quarterback/safety Don Orr (1954-56)
Comments