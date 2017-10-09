Georgia still without Reggie Carter, Trenton Thompson at practice

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he is hopeful to get inside linebacker Reggie Carter back at practice in the next couple of days.
But on Monday, Carter was not a participant at practice. Carter suffered an undisclosed injury against Tennessee and did not practice last week. During his Monday news conference, Smart said Carter should return soon.
"Reggie is day-to-day," Smart said. "We hope to get him back (Monday) or (Tuesday)."
If Carter is cleared and able to play against Missouri, he will likely step into a starting role. Carter has been the third inside linebacker behind Roquan Smith and Natrez Patrick. Patrick is serving a four-game suspension for a second marijuana-related arrest since coming to campus last week.
Patrick was present for practice and participating with his position group.
Without Patrick and Carter available against Vanderbilt, junior Juwan Taylor earned his first career start. Taylor finished the game with three tackles, including one for a loss.
Smart also said defensive tackle Trenton Thompson will have a chance to play Saturday, although he did not go through reps at practice. Thompson is dealing with a sprained MCL, which was suffered against Tennessee two games ago.
"Trent is recovering. He will be day-to-day and week-to-week," Smart said. "We have not ruled him out for this game. We hope to be able to get him back. He is still battling back. He is moving now, running some."
