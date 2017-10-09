Smart updates Thompson's status, discusses other injured players

Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson has a chance to play Saturday against Missouri, according to head coach Kirby Smart.
Thompson sprained his MCL two weeks ago against Tennessee and missed this past Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. Smart said Thompson is "day to day, week to week" with the injury.
"We have not ruled him out for this game," Smart said. "We hope to be able to get him back. He is still battling back. He is moving now, running some."
Without Thompson against Vanderbilt, Smart said there were players forced to line up at different positions and play more reps. He mentioned conditioning as an issue that arose against the Commodores.
"We had guys playing more snaps and we also did not get off the field on third down, which resulted in more snaps for the defensive line," Smart said. "So, the conditioning part had an effect on Saturday playing in the heat and playing guys a lot of snaps. We just did not have as many guys to play with Trenton out."
Smart also mentioned that inside linebacker Reggie Carter will have a chance to return to the team after suffering an undisclosed injury against Tennessee. Carter did not travel to Vanderbilt for Georgia's win.
Smart said receiver Michael Chigbu has dealt with a lingering shoulder injury, which has kept him out of the past two games. Chigbu practiced last week but did not make the trip to Vanderbilt.
Smart also mentioned that offensive lineman Solomon Kindley, who came out of Saturday's game after appearing to aggravating his ankle, appears to be fine.
