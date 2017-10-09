Wynn earns weekly SEC honor following Vanderbilt win

Georgia left tackle Isaiah Wynn was named the SEC's offensive lineman of the week following the program's 45-14 win over Vanderbilt.
Wynn was a part of an offensive line that helped Georgia rush for 423 yards on the ground. According to the SEC release naming the players of the week, Wynn graded out at 92 percent against the Commodores.
Wynn did not allow a sack or a quarterback hit and posted eight "knockdown" blocks and one "flat-back" block.
This is the first time a Georgia lineman has earned this award since Chris Burnette did so in 2013.
