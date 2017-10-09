Holyfield shows worth in crowded Georgia backfield

The week after Georgia's game against Mississippi State, head coach Kirby Smart said he wanted to find ways to get Elijah Holyfield more involved.
Holyfield didn't play in Georgia's win over the SEC West Bulldogs, with the other four running backs -- Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, D'Andre Swift and Brian Herrien -- seeing the field. Having that kind of talent at the position makes it tough for any coach to get everyone involved.
Over the past two weeks, Holyfield has been able to see game action. And during Saturday's 45-14 win over Vanderbilt, Holyfield was able to record his first career touchdown.
The play came early in the fourth quarter, with Holyfield taking a handoff out of the shotgun. He burst through a wide lane through the middle of the offensive line and scampered 15 yards into the end zone.
“He worked for it,” Michel said. “At the end of the day, he prepared for it and was ready when his number was called.”
With Georgia jumping out to a big lead and never looking back, Holyfield was able to get plenty of game time against the Commodores. He finished with seven carries for 51 yards and the scoring play.
Having Holyfield on Georgia's roster is quite the luxury. As a former four-star back, he not only is someone who can provide quality reps in the backfield, but someone who is providing Georgia's defense with a scout-team look on occasion.
“I’m excited for him because he’s one of those guys who takes extra reps in practice,” Michel said. “He goes over there to the scout team to give the defense a good look. When our defense is having great success and stopping the run, he's one of the reasons. We send backs over there to give them a good look.”
