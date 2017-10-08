Grading the game: Georgia bullied Vanderbilt from start to finish

Here is how Georgia grades following its 45-14 win over Vanderbilt.
Offense: A
Georgia put up 549 yards of total offense against the Commodores, with 423 coming on the ground. The Bulldogs continued to line up and show the run with Vanderbilt unable to stop it.
Sony Michel led the way with 150 rushing yards and one touchdown, with Nick Chubb running for 138 yards and two scores.
With the run game clicking, Georgia didn't have to pass. But quarterback Jake Fromm still completed 7 of 11 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. This included a beautifully-thrown ball to Terry Godwin that went for a 47-yard score.
Defense: A
Georgia's defense had another brilliant game, although some, including inside linebacker Roquan Smith, would argue differently.
Smith said the defense didn't play up to the standard it has for itself. A lot of that had to do with the first half, with Georgia allowing five third-down conversions and a touchdown drive to close the second quarter.
But otherwise, the Bulldogs were in control throughout the game. Vanderbilt was held to only 236 total yards, with 64 on the ground. And that total includes Ralph Webb's first three carries, which went for 31 yards.
Georgia's defense has firmly established itself as one of the best in the nation.
Special teams: A
A lot of times when a punter lands a 59-yard punt it is due to a friendly roll. When Cameron Nizialek booted his only punt of the game, it traveled a full 59 yards in the air. It tied a season-best for the graduate transfer.
Rodrigo Blankenship made his lone field goal attempt and hit five touchbacks. The coverage units also did a solid job on the three returns Blankenship was unable to get out of the end zone.
Coaching: A
You can't argue with the results Georgia has put up so far. The coaching staff put the Bulldogs in a great position throughout, with offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker calling excellent games.
Georgia is now 6-0 for the first time since the 2005 season.
