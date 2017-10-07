Chubb reaches exclusive benchmark in win over Vanderbilt

Besides Nick Chubb, only one other player eclipsed 4,000 rushing yards during his career at Georgia. That other running back would be Herschel Walker.
Chubb entered Georgia’s 45-14 win over Vanderbilt with 3,904 yards. He was aware of his proximity to the milestone. But reaching that mark, one that only seven other players in SEC history have passed, wasn’t his goal on Saturday.
“I don't come out here and say, ‘I need so many yards to get to 4,000,’ ” Chubb said.
With a 14-yard touchdown — his second of the game and eighth of the season — in the second quarter, Chubb surpassed the 4,000-yard benchmark. He ended the game with 4,042 career rushing yards.
“I'm fortunate enough to be in the situation I am,” Chubb said. “I'm taking full advantage of it.”
Chubb entered the game 10th in conference history in rushing yards. With a 138-yard performance, Chubb passed Emmitt Smith, Anthony “Boobie” Dixon and Charles Alexander to put himself seventh on the conference’s rushing list.
Career touchdowns 37 & 38 for Nick Chubb, which puts him solely in 2nd all-time in UGA history. #RBU pic.twitter.com/ZrRkOcHq5D— Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) October 7, 2017
If Chubb rushes for 549 more yards this season, he would pass Darren McFadden for second on the SEC’s all-time list. Walker and Chubb would then occupy the top two spots on the conference’s rushing totals.
“It says a lot about his personality and his determination to bounce back from the injury he had and still set some of those milestones,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I think Nick will be the first to tell you he gives credit to the offensive line for what they did (Saturday).”
Georgia’s offense started the game by handing the ball to Chubb. On the Bulldogs’ first drive, Chubb rushed five times for 69 yards. He ended the possession with a 33-yard touchdown to give Georgia an early lead.
Chubb’s accumulation of yards slowed down until halfway through the second quarter. Then, with Georgia at Vanderbilt’s 37-yard line Chubb took a direct snap for a 12-yard gain. One play and a false start later, Chubb scored again.
“It's incredible because when he does well, we do well,” tight end Jackson Harris said. “We're very proud of him.”
Chubb’s final stat line — 16 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns — was simply a portion of what Georgia did on the ground. The Bulldogs finished the game with 423 yards and four touchdowns rushing. Sony Michel led the team with 150 yards.
After the game, Chubb’s teammates described him as “unselfish” and “humble.” If Chubb cares about personal accolades, he never admits it. Running for more than 4,000 career yards and reaching seventh on the SEC’s all-time rushing list is no different.
“Every time we excel as a team it means way more to me than anything I do on my own.” Chubb said.
