Commodore Down: Georgia routs Vanderbilt with steady rushing attack

Nick Chubb’s pursuit of SEC history continues.
It didn’t take long for Chubb to make his presence felt at Vanderbilt Stadium. On his fifth carry of the game, Chubb rumbled into the end zone from 33 yards away. From there, Georgia was able to coast to a 45-14 victory over the Commodores.
Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) used a strong rushing attack to set the tempo of the game. As a unit, the Bulldogs totaled 423 rushing yards on 54 carries. Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3) didn’t have an answer defensively as its front was moved repeatedly backward off of the line of scrimmage. Chubb, averaging 8.6 yards per carry, toted the ball 16 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. His second score came from 14 yards out at the 1:58 mark of the first quarter.
Georgia’s win avenged last season’s home loss to Vanderbilt, which came by only a point at Sanford Stadium.
This was the largest margin of victory Georgia has had over Vanderbilt since a 48-3 win in 2012.
Four who mattered
Chubb: Chubb did a lot of damage early and often. On the first drive of the game, Chubb was given the ball five times, to which he turned into 69 yards and the eventual long touchdown. Chubb has now rushed for over 100 yards in consecutive games for the first time this season. He has also achieved this feat for the third time in the past four games.
Georgia running back Sony Michel: When Chubb wasn’t ripping off long runs, Michel filled in and did the same. Michel actually finished the game with a better stat line than Chubb, aided by a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Michel finished the day with 12 carries for 150 yards and the score.
Georgia’s entire offensive line: As mentioned above, Georgia’s rushing attack couldn’t be stopped. That was due to the offensive line -- left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Kendall Baker, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley, right tackle Andrew Thomas -- mauling the Vanderbilt defensive front.
Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith: Smith got a team-best seven tackles against the Commodores, with four of them coming of the solo variety. Smith also broke up a pass and shared a tackle for loss.
Turning point
On Georgia’s first drive of the second half, quarterback Jake Fromm threw a perfectly-thrown pass to receiver Terry Godwin for a 47-yard touchdown. That play gave the Bulldogs a three-score lead that Vanderbilt could never recover from.
Observations
Run game opens up deep touchdown: Georgia’s ability to run the ball helped set up its lone deep connection of the game. Following a Michel run, Georgia lined up in the shotgun with a deep shot drawn up. Godwin was then able to get behind the Vanderbilt defense to haul in his touchdown. Georgia didn’t need to throw much in this game. But plays like this will provide Georgia confidence that it can call them when needed.
Defense regroups: Georgia didn’t play terribly on defense in the first half but it wasn’t hitting on all cylinders like in previous weeks. Vanderbilt totaled 182 yards in the first half but was only able to come up with 40 yards in the third quarter.
Fromm stays efficient: Fromm wasn’t asked to throw the ball too much based on the run game’s success. But when he did throw it, he was quite accurate. He completed five of his first seven throws, which could have been six if receiver Riley Ridley didn’t drop a first-quarter pass. Fromm finished the game 7-of-11 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Worth mentioning
Early third down woes: Georgia’s defense entered the game tied for 17th nationally in third-down efficiency at only allowing teams to convert 28.4 percent of the time. In the first half, the Bulldogs allowed Vanderbilt to convert five of nine third-down opportunities. Georgia did prevent Vanderbilt’s first three third-down attempts in the third quarter. For the game, the Commodores were 6 of 15 on third down.
Taylor gets the nod: Georgia inside linebacker Juwan Taylor earned his first career start against the Commodores. Taylor filled in for both Natrez Patrick and Reggie Carter as they were unable to travel to the game. Patrick is suspended due to a recent marijuana-related arrest and Carter has an undisclosed injury.
Nizialek’s boot: Punter Cameron Nizialek launched a season-best 59-yard punt in the first half. And the punt was exceptional due to the fact it traveled 59 yards through the air without any assistance from a roll. Nizialek has been a welcomed addition to Georgia’s special teams unit.
What’s next?
Georgia will host Missouri at Sanford Stadium next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Comments