Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game at Vanderbilt

Here are five notes and thoughts at the half, with Georgia leading Vanderbilt 21-7.
Running game flourishes
Georgia's rushing attack got off to a good start, which is exactly what the Bulldogs wanted to do to start the gmae.
Nick Chubb carried the ball five times for 69 yards on the first drive of the game. Chubb capped it with a 33-yard touchdown run, which moved him to ninth all-time in SEC history while passing former Florida running back (and Hall of Famer) Emmitt Smith in the process.
Chubb ended the half with 12 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Sony Michel also got involved in the running game's festivities. Michel reeled off quite a few solid runs, including a long of 27. Michel's half concluded with 53 rushing yards.
Vanderbilt, known for its defense, wasn't able to slow the Georgia backs down. If that continues in the second half, there won't be any sort of chance for the Commodores to rally.
In total, Georgia totaled 24 carries for 171 rushing yards in the opening two quarters.
Thompson's void
Vanderbilt was able to rip off a couple of long runs in the opening half, including a 28-yarder from Ralph Webb. Webb also began the game with an 11-yard run as well.
While Georgia slowed the run down for the most part otherwise, it was clear that not having Trenton Thompson available was being felt quite a bit.
This definitely showed when quarterback Kyle Shurmur dropped back to pass. The interior rush didn't seem as sudden and Shurmur was able to get rid of the ball without getting hit. Georgia is fortunate that it is without Thompson against Vanderbilt, and perhaps Missouri next week too.
The Bulldogs will certainly hope he's able to return by the time it is time to take on Florida in Jacksonville.
Taylor impresses
With Natrez Patrick suspended and Reggie Carter injured, Juwan Taylor earned his first-ever start and had a good showing.
Taylor finished the first half with three tackles, including one for a loss.
On the tackle for loss, he and Roquan Smith burst through the middle on a run blitz, with Smith blowing up the play and Taylor recording the tackle in the backfield. In the first quarter, Taylor also forced a short gain on a run by clogging a gap and forcing running back Ralph Webb outside.
Taylor will be needed over the next three games as well with Patrick expected out due to his recent marijuana-related arrest.
Fromm stays efficient
With the run game doing so well, quarterback Jake Fromm wasn't asked to do too much.
But when called upon, Fromm made the right reads and throws, as he has for most of the season. Fromm finished the first half 5-of-7 throwing for 51 yards and a touchdown. He could have been 6-of-7 if it weren't for a drop from receiver Riley Ridley.
Fromm also showcased the wheels again on a 16-yard zone-read play where he kept the ball and shed a tackler on the scamper.
DBs strong until final drive
Georgia's defensive backs did a good job forcing Kyle Shurmur to check the ball down. He was only 5-of-13 throwing the ball until Vanderbilt's final offensive drive of the first half.
Shurmur then hit five consecutive completions, including a 38-yarder to Kalija Lipscomb to the 1-yard line. Shurmur ended the half 10-of-18 for 122 yards. For as a good of a half as the secondary had up to that point, Georgia's coaching staff will probably let the group hear it by allowing a late score to close the second quarter.
