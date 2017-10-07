Who's here, who's not for Georgia-Vanderbilt game

As expected, Georgia inside linebacker Natrez Patrick did not make the trip for Saturday's game against Vanderbilt.
Patrick, a key starter on Georgia's defense, was arrested late Thursday evening for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Without Patrick, Georgia brought inside linebackers Roquan Smith, Tae Crowder, Monty Rice and Juwan Taylor for the game.
The Bulldogs will also be without inside linebacker Reggie Carter, who has an undisclosed injury. Carter was injured against Tennessee and had his helmet taken away. Taylor will likely earn the start with Patrick and Carter out, with Rice and Crowder having a chance to mix in.
According to the UGA student-athlete handbook, Patrick will be serving a four-game suspension since this is his second marijuana-related arrest at Georgia. His first occurred as a freshman in 2015.
With Trenton Thompson out with a knee injury, Georgia brought Michael Barnett and DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle to the game.
Receiver Michael Chigbu is not dressed out for the game.
Other notable freshmen to make the trip include cornerback Ameer Speed, defensive lineman Malik Herring, receiver Trey Blount, linebacker Nate McBride, defensive back Mark Webb, outside linebacker Walter Grant and inside linebacker Jaden Hunter.
