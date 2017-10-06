Kirby Smart was happy after beating Auburn in 2016. He was probably just as ecstatic when he found out Justin Fields committed to his program.
Kirby Smart was happy after beating Auburn in 2016. He was probably just as ecstatic when he found out Justin Fields committed to his program. John Bazemore AP

UGA Football

UGA coaches react to Justin Fields pledging to Bulldogs

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

October 06, 2017 11:46 AM

ATHENS

Georgia's coaches aren't allowed to directly name Justin Fields when celebrating his commitment to the program.

But they are allowed to showcase their excitement while keeping his name out of what's written. When Fields, the nation's No. 1 overall recruit, pledged to Georgia Friday, an immediate stream of reactions were let loose.

The best came from offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who let out a lengthy and continuous, "Yes sir!" while shaking some pom-poms.

Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and receivers coach James Coley posted a similar video.

Here are the reactions from Georgia's other coaches as well.

Peach County receiver Kearis Jackson also posted an edit on his Twitter account celebrating the commitment.

