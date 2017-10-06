UGA coaches react to Justin Fields pledging to Bulldogs

Georgia's coaches aren't allowed to directly name Justin Fields when celebrating his commitment to the program.
But they are allowed to showcase their excitement while keeping his name out of what's written. When Fields, the nation's No. 1 overall recruit, pledged to Georgia Friday, an immediate stream of reactions were let loose.
The best came from offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who let out a lengthy and continuous, "Yes sir!" while shaking some pom-poms.
Great Day to be a Georgia Dawg!!!! pic.twitter.com/RcfCpTU8sT— Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) October 6, 2017
Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and receivers coach James Coley posted a similar video.
Staying Home !! pic.twitter.com/dT8nXM9kGf— Coach Jim Chaney (@JimChaneyUGA) October 6, 2017
Here are the reactions from Georgia's other coaches as well.
Accuracy— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) October 6, 2017
Arm Strength
Speed
Leadership
homeGrown
Go Dawgs!!
pic.twitter.com/q1LAYmtfvC
STAYING HOME pic.twitter.com/vV92Lh2W8S— Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) October 6, 2017
Live look at the @FootballUGA offices right now .....#CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/1Y7820zaDM— Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) October 6, 2017
#RareBreed18 #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/qnigNdY2Bs— Glenn Schumann (@CoachSchuUGA) October 6, 2017
Game Changer!! Let the dominos fall #RareBreed18 #TheChosen1 pic.twitter.com/KBT9uA65PQ— Lukman Abdulai (@Luk_UGA) October 6, 2017
Peach County receiver Kearis Jackson also posted an edit on his Twitter account celebrating the commitment.
Welcome to the FAMILY . @justnfields pic.twitter.com/9a1TD0iUgG— (@king_kearis) October 6, 2017
Comments