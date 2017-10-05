Shaffer shows 'promise' in backup role

While Georgia brought in a star-studded group on the offensive line in its recruiting class of 2017, only two have seen the football field through five games.
Andrew Thomas has been a staple at right tackle, having started every game at that position.
The other has been a bit of a surprise considering where the recruiting rankings pegged each player on the unit.
The only other lineman to see playing time has been offensive guard Justin Shaffer, who was considered a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports.com composite.
While Isaiah Wilson, Netori Johnson and D’Marcus Hayes have yet to see a game snap, Shaffer has been with the second unit in practice and has seen mop-up duty in wins over Appalachian State, Samford and Tennessee.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been impressed with Shaffer’s approach to the position since arriving to campus, which included shedding a lot of weight.
“He’s a freshman, it’s high and low at times but he shows a lot of promise,” Smart said. “He’s got a lot of physicality, he plays with good pad level. The guy has lost over 45 pounds since his arrival and it’s really important to him.”
When Shaffer signed his national letter-of-intent, he was listed at 350 pounds.
Given the physical nature of the position, Shaffer could be only a couple of injuries away from earning some valubale playing time. Thus far, Georgia has gone with a guard rotation of Solomon Kindley, Kendall Baker and Dyshon Sims. Pat Allen did start the season opener against Appalachian State, which would indicate at least four interior linemen could be ahead of Shaffer on the depth chart.
But Shaffer has done a good job to be in the position he’s in with Georgia approaching the halfway point of the regular season. Smart hopes he continues to practice like he is only a play away from entering a game.
“I think it’s hard when you go from playing every snap in high school to being a backup fighting for a job, just sometimes you don’t know how to prepare the right way,” Smart said. “But he’s gotten better at that. He never knows when he’s going to go in. If we get a lead, he’s going in, sometimes he’s an injury away from possibly starting. But he’s got good pad level and I think he’s going to be a good player. It’s important for Justin to play well.”
Comments