Blankenship’s power increasing on field goals

Georgia place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship walked out of an elevator inside Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall for an interview session Tuesday evening wearing athletic shorts, a T-shirt and a football helmet.
Halfway from the elevator to a gaggle of reporters, Blankenship took off the helmet and laughed.
“I’m just kidding,” Blankenship said.
The first time Blankenship wore his helmet during an interview was in the moments after he connected on a 25-yard field goal to beat Kentucky last season. As he answered questions from the SEC Network’s Kaylee Hartung, Blankenship became a bit of a Georgia folk hero for wearing his helmet and rec specs.
Four days later, he answered questions at a media availability in his helmet again. He hasn’t done so since.
That game against Kentucky was one of Blankenship’s best. By converting all four of his field goals and an extra point, he scored 13 of Georgia’s 27 points. He also set a career-long of 49 yards, but the attempt barely cleared the uprights.
Two weeks ago against Mississippi State, Blankenship again connected on a 49-yard field goal. This one sailed through the goal post with ease.
“That was probably the best ball I've hit since I've been at Georgia,” Blankenship said.
There has been a visible increase in Blankenship’s power this season, which he credits to Georgia’s strength staff and tweaks to his pre-kick steps.
“I was tinkering with my stance trying to leave my right foot a little bit wider instead of bumping it out here,” Blankenship said, putting his foot behind him. “I can keep my feet straight down my path when I walk. It’s helped me have a little bit more consistent swing.”
Last week against Tennessee, one of Blankenship’s kickoffs hit the upright. Through five games, eight kicks have been returned against the Bulldogs. At one point this year, Blankenship kicked 18 straight touchbacks. He recorded 19 touchbacks all of last season.
“It definitely does help your confidence when the other team doesn't get to touch the ball,” Blankenship said.
As for the other part of his position, Blankenship has only attempted six field goals. His one miss came against Notre Dame, a 44-yarder that sailed wide right. Later in the game, he connected on a go-ahead field goal.
All but two of Blankenship’s attempts have been inside the 40-yard line this season, but he said rarely kicking long field goals doesn’t affect his mindset. He tries to approach every kick the same — whether it’s an extra point or 49-yarder.
“I think he has kicked much more confidently in practice,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “He knows he's kicking the ball well.”
Comments