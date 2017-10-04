By returning for senior season, Carter boosts NFL draft hopes

Lorenzo Carter could have taken a shot at the NFL.
It would have been a gamble. He wouldn’t have been a first-round pick or probably even a second-rounder. In fact, he could have been looking at a late-round selection or, at worse, become an undrafted free agent.
Then again, who knows? With a sound NFL Scouting Combine showing, Carter could have been a draft pick based on his size, speed athleticism and potential.
But Carter didn’t take the risk as he opted for one final season at Georgia. He doesn’t even know where the feedback had him slotted.
“I don’t really know. I don’t really care,” Carter said. “I’m back for a reason. I’m proud and happy I came back. I’m really happy I came back.”
That decision has paid off in a huge way so far. Carter has done his part to raise his draft stock quite a bit on the gridiron as a senior. The year-round website NFLDraftScout.com pegs Carter as a third-rounder after his start.
Through five games, Carter has recorded 17 tackles and a team-best three sacks. He had a huge game against Notre Dame, notching a sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four quarterback hurries.
“He's worked really hard on some things that he felt he needed to work on, and he's playing much better,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said.
It’s Smart’s belief that a player shouldn’t test the NFL draft early unless he is guaranteed an early round selection. That went for all of Georgia’s senior defenders — Davin Bellamy, Dominick Sanders, Aaron Davis — who at least thought about the draft at one point.
“I think they understood where they were, they got information, and they respected it,” Smart said. “You really shouldn’t be coming out unless you’re a first-round pick, maybe an early second. We just didn’t have anyone in that category.”
As for Carter, it was apparent he needed to come back to earn a spot in that category. A former five-star prospect, Carter said he has been preparing for a strong senior season with his teammates since winter workouts.
Carter has expanded his role on defense. In addition to rushing the passer, he has played the star position in certain packages. His versatility this season is a lot like former Georgia outside linebacker Leonard Floyd’s was during his final season at Georgia.
Before each game, Carter and Bellamy lead a countdown with their fellow outside linebackers, letting them know they only have a certain number of games left in their college careers.
“We let them know we only have so many games left so we take advantage of every opportunity we have,” Carter said. “We’re embracing the challenge and embracing the last opportunities to come out here and show everybody what we have.”
If Carter took a gamble and entered the NFL draft after last season, he would have needed to impress a lot of scouts in a short period of time in only a handful of workouts. By betting on his senior season, Carter has placed himself in a much better position as far as the next level is concerned.
On top of that, Carter is relishing his final season of college football with the teammates he didn’t want to leave behind just yet.
“The locker room, there’s nothing like it, man,” Carter said. “We spend so much time together and we’re just a family down there. I’m glad I get another year to spend with the guys.”
Georgia at Vanderbilt
Noon, Saturday
ESPN
